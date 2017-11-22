The F-Series Year End Celebration and Awards Presentation

The 2017 Gearup Challenge and the State Championship have produced some of the best racing in the history of the F-Series program and we are beyond excited to celebrate such an epic year. Having changed our points structure this season made the championship battles closer than ever before and made every position a true test of perseverance. We have some fantastic awards in store for our racers and our sponsors and supporters have continued to again raise the bar with awesome prizes. We have also made it a point that this annual celebration is not just about awards but truly a great time for everyone to get together and relive our memories together. We would like to invite all friends and family to join us for fun time together. The year end and awards giving celebration is set for Dec 9th in Matawan New Jersey.

All links and details are posted below for any further information please contact us at info@thefseries.com

Attendance must be confirmed by Dec 3rd

Palms Plaza

343 State Highway 34 North

Matawan, NJ 07747

1pm to 5pm

Purchase tickets HERE