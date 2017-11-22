Southern, Gaynor, Byers, and Cardey Close So Cal Oval Karters Season with Wins at Perris

The So Cal Oval Karters club closed its 10th consecutive season when Chris Southern, Scott Gaynor, Kenny Byers and Drake Cardey all posted wins on a beautiful Saturday afternoon on the challenging quarter-mile road course cut into the infield at Perris Auto Speedway.

The race, which was originally slated to be an oval race, was changed to a road course after the successful event at The PAS on June 10th, featured all five of the classes for the SCOK. The biggest class of the day was the KT100 and Ventura’s Kenny Byers came home with the checkered flag in the class. Cathedral City karter Dillon Hoffman took over the lead when class champ Thomas Southern of Hesperia and Santa Barbara’s Donnie Crawford tangled. Byers, who started fourth in the 12-lap main, eventually worked his way into the point position and pulled away from the pack. With a lap to go Byers was a half straight in front, but late race traffic saw Southern close dramatically. However, time ran out before Southern could get close enough to challenge for the top spot and Byers had the win by only three-kart lengths. Crawford came back to finish third with San Diego’s Ronnie Benton and Hoffman rounding out the top five. Earlier in the day, Hoffman and Crawford won the two KT100 heat races.

Banning’s Scott Gaynor closed the Senior 4 Cycle season with what turned out to be his only win of the 2017 campaign. Gaynor, who started on the inside of the second row, bided his time and took the lead when the leader spun on lap seven. From that point on he stretched the lead out until he took the Craig Zimmerman checkered flag. Jeff Hinz finished second, a half-lap behind the happy winner. Tony de Almeida of Chino and Gaynor’s daughter Desiree, who also resides in Banning, were the only other finishers and took third and fourth respectively. Hinz won both heat races earlier in the day to open the SR4 portion of the show.

Chris Southern of Hesperia put the bow on his Open Class championship season winning his second main in a row and fifth of the year after starting on the outside of the front row on The PAS infield course. Riverside’s David Cardey, a multi-time sprint car winner on the PAS half mile oval that ringed the SCOK road course, was a close second, before breaking at the start of lap eight. Fountain Valley’s Scott Bohle, who started fourth, ended up finishing second to the 2017 champ. Bugtussle, Tennessee’s JR Ybarra, who long ago raced stock cars at the Saugus Speedway, was third with Hoffman fourth. Cardey got credit for fifth. Southern and Hoffman claimed the two Open Class heats.

San Marcos karter Norm Reynolds, the 2017 F200 champion, was the only competitor to show up for the class and was credited for the win after running with the KT100’s.

While David Cardey broke in the Open Class main, he son, Drake Cardey, was perfect in the Junior class winning both heats and the main event. The youngster not only won the main, but he lapped the field in the process. Huntington Beach rookie Shane Holt II came home in the “show place” with Zate Legend third.

The SCOK will have a club meeting on December 2nd to discuss plans and the way forward for next year. The meeting, which will begin at 1:00 P.M., will be held at: YOA Worldwide Headquarters, 14746 Valeda Drive, La Mirada, CA 90638. The meeting is open to members and non-members and snacks and drinks will be provided. Club officials would like to see everyone there and hope to get everyone’s input for the future

To keep up with the So Cal Oval Karters on Facebook, please use the following link: https://www.facebook.com/search/str/so+cal+oval+karters/keywords_search

The So Cal Oval Karters website is available at: http://socalovalkarters.com/

The So Cal Oval Karters would like to thank the following sponsors for helping make the championship series possible. Burris Racing, Cory Kruseman Sprint Car Driving School, Hubcapmike.com, Perris Auto Speedway, R&J Motorsports, THC Home Medical Services, T-MAC Racing and Yamaha of America Racing Engines. If you or your business would like to become a partner of the So Cal Oval Karters, please call or E-mail Mike Nigh at (805) 857-2595 or mailto:scokart@gmail.com.