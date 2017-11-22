Solid P5 at the SuperNationals21 for Alex Irlando

Alex Irlando takes home a fifth place at his first participation to the SKUSA! SuperNationals

The Italian driver started the SuperKart! USA main event at the back and greatly recovered before the chequered flag.

The last weekend was not an easy one for the 17 year-old driver Alex Irlando: fast since free practices, Alex qualified 14th 0.486 second slower than the poleman. In the first heat he finished 7th recovering seven positions, but in the second heat Alex got a penalty and finished 17th: his front bumper was found dislodged after the race because the driver in front of him made a mistake with his gearbox and they crashed.

On Saturday Alex took 13th and he gained the 12th place on the grid for the main event on Sunday. The SuperSunday gave Alex what he deserved: an amazing comeback from the back to take home a great P5 behind his teammates Anthony Abbasse and Bas Lammers.

“In the end I’m quite satisfied with the result, but it could have been better! I had some problems during heats, I was fast but I found slower drivers ahead me and I also got a penalty for a contact with one of those. Finally on Sunday I had the possibility to show my real potential and I took home a good result. I’d like to thank my mechanic Roberto, the whole Sodikart team and all my sponsors and supporters from Italy!”

After the CIK-FIA Prize Giving Ceremony in Milan on December 2nd, Alex will fly to Vendrell, Spain to compete in the 17a Copa de Campeones on December 9th.

