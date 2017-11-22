Drivers Conquer Local Streets at Inverness Grand Prix

Close to 90 drivers competed in the Seventh Annual Inverness Grand Prix that brought the thrill and challenge of street racing to the downtown Inverness area.

“The streets are quite challenging and most racers enjoy the challenge,” Joe Wigley of the Affordable Karting Club said.

In all, 16 divisions competed in the event that saw 84 competitors from Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and New Jersey take on the challenging 3/8-mile street race course that consists five turns, and a 680-foot back stretch where speeds have been clocked in excess of 70 miles per hour.

“The race is unique,” Wigley said. “To some it may be just curiosity but there are many elements of racing the highest level colorful machines. The sounds and the competition all add to the attraction. We hear again and again from visitors how much they enjoy Inverness and how impressed they are that the City would turn their streets over to us to enjoy. What is not to like about that?”

“It was a blast,” competitor Camron Ray said. “Some of the guys were a little bit rough but it was a lot of fun and I really have to thank Joe Wigley for letting us use the karts. If I get the opportunity I’d do it every single time.”

For Alexander Searle it was his first time to compete in the event.

“It’s different,” he said of the course. “It’s not like the normal track I’m used to.”

Searle, who traveled from South Florida, was the overall winner in the JUNIOR -LO206 division.

Proceeds from the Inverness Grand Prix & Motorsports Festival benefit local Filter Youth Development which provides local children and families with mentoring build strong healthy relationships.

For more information log onto www.invernessgrandprix.com

Inverness Grand Prix

November 18, 2017

Overall Division Winners:

KID KART-TAG

(3) Benjamin Toth, St. Pete FL

KID KART -LTO

(04) Cody George, Lithia FL

SPORTSMAN -LO206

(00) Brentley Miller, Callahan FL

SPORTSMAN -Champ

(28) Nolan Mesa, Jupiter FL

JUNIOR -PREDITOR

(3) Trenten Henick, Inverness FL

JUNIOR -CLONE

(4) Lacy Kuehl, Sarasota FL

JUNIOR -LO206

(15) Alexander Searle, Ft Lauderdale FL

JUNIOR -CHAMP

(24) BJ Lopez, Pembroke Pines FL

SENIOR -LO206

(00) Joey Miller, Callahan FL

SENIOR -Clone

(4) Brent Kuehl, Sarasota FL

SENIOR -Champ/Animal

(13) Blair Pontek, Jensen Beach FL

SENIOR -Champ/Clone

(1) Robert Schultz, Toms River NJ

AKC -Modified

(40) Tom Mitchell, Naples FL

AKC -Heavy

(912) Graham Kimble, Bushnell FL

Tag -Heavy

(14) Kyle Koetters, Ocala FL

Yamaha Animal Challenge

(87) Justin Greene, Coca FL