Superkarts! USA S1 Series Champion Jake French to Receive F4 U.S. Scholarship

S1 Pro Stock Honda champion Jake French (Photo: On Track Promotions – otp.ca)

As part of an emphasis on assisting in the development of the next generation of racers, Formula 4 United States Championship Powered by Honda partners SCCA Pro Racing, Honda Performance Development, Onroak Automotive North America Co. and Pirelli will present the SuperKarts! USA S1 class champion Jake French, an award package valued at nearly $22,000 during the SKUSA! Supernats in Las Vegas from Nov. 15-19.

The F4 U.S. Championship award package was designed to aid young competitors transitioning from karts to cars.

“The cost of the series and the cost of the car are key elements that the award package addresses for competitors to progress from karting to the F4 U.S. Championship,” SCCA Pro Racing Vice President Steve Oseth said. “Providing financial assistance with our partners, HPD and Onroak, ensures bringing top karting talent into the F4 U.S. Championship.”

The award package includes the following components:

F4 U.S. Chassis Discount (provided by Onroak Automotive North America) – $3,500 value

F4 U.S. Series Entry (provided by SCCA Pro Racing) – $11,100 value

F4 U.S. Engine Lease (provided by Honda Performance Development) – $6,600 value

F4 U.S. Tire Credit (provided by Pirelli)- Value to be determined

These awards take immediate effect with the order of a Crawford FL-15 F4 U.S. chassis, the signing of a Honda F4 U.S. engine lease agreement and a commitment to the full 2018 F4 U.S. Championship program, which consists of 18 total races at six venues.

“This awards package is another example of how HPD endeavors to support the grassroots racing community,” said Jeff Barrow, Commercial Motorsports Manager. “Many of the great Honda racers got their starts in karting, and we see this as a natural bridge between the two series.”

The Pro Stock Moto SKUSA! S1 class is the pinnacle shifter-karting class in the SKUSA series, running a spec Honda CR125 engine, with drivers between 15-30 years old.

F4 U.S. representatives will be at SKUSA! SuperNats under the Freem USA tent. F4 U.S. champion Kyle Kirkwood along with F4 U.S. driver Jacob Abel and Jacob Loomis will be available for questions throughout the week. Fans who have questions about the scholarship, car, series or driver development can speak to a representative during SKUSA! SuperNats or visit F4USChampionship.com for more information.