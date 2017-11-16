VemmeKart USA Releases American Branded Decals and Plans for 2018 New look and new program for VemmeKart USA in 2018

(Photo: On Track Promotions - otp.ca)

With the 2017 karting season all but complete after next weekend’s Superkarts! USA (SKUSA) SuperNationals, VemmeKart USA is pleased to release their 2018 livery as well as confirm planned participation in multiple national and regional level programs throughout the United States.

“We have had a huge response to the official launch of VemmeKart USA and continue to implement and develop programs for our new business,” explained Andy Gernand. “We have big plans in 2018 including participation in some of the country’s biggest karting series and events, beginning in the winter months.”

Kicking off in January, VemmeKart USA will look to compete at the Superkarts USA! Florida Winter Series program as well as the ROK Cup Promotions Florida Winter Tour. Progressing onwards in the 2018 season, VemmeKart USA will kick off their summer season with the SKUSA Pro Tour program as well as select World Karting Association (WKA) Manufacturers Cup, United States Pro Kart Series (USPKS) and select Route 66 Sprint Series and local Midwest club events.

Gernand continued, “While we look to promote the brand through on track results, we also look to establish and define a dealer network throughout North America. I believe we have top quality equipment and partnered with the right drivers in the Mini, Junior and Senior divisions; our trackside support efforts will produce results in the upcoming season.”

Braden Eves has shown the speed of the VemmeKart in the Senior ranks with victories in SKUSA competition as well as race wins and championships in the WKA program. Chase Gardner has been the man to beat in the Texas Pro Kart Challenge Mini Swift class aboard his VemmeKart. Colin Neal topped the blocks in WKA action and has been a threat in USPKS races throughout 2017. VemmeKart USA will look to build on these results in 2018 as they expand their race program.

To show commitment to their on track efforts, the VemmeKart Italy factory, in conjunction with VemmeKart USA and the Argentinian importer Ruben D’Agostino, will enter nine VemmeKart branded drivers at this coming weekends Superkarts! USA SuperNationals. Taking place at the Las Vegas Convention Center adjacent to the Westgate Hotel and Casino, VemmeKart will look to strike gold in Sin City.

2017 Superkarts! USA SuperNationals Driver Lineup

Braden Eves – X30 Senior – USA

Cameron Egger – S2 – USA

Kurtis Breedings – X30 Masters – USA

Chase Gardner – Mini Swift – USA

Kevin Manning – X30 Masters – USA

Graham Sims – X30 Masters – Canada

Guido Elustondo – X30 Masters – USA

Diego Ferro – X30 Senior – Peru

Ethan Torme – Micro Swift – Peru

For more information on VemmeKart USA, the VemmeKart USA Race Team or the VemmeKart product line, please contact Andy Gernand at 765.620.7727. For more information via e-mail, please contact VemmeKart USA at VemmeKartUSA@mail.com. VemmeKart USA can also be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VemmeKartUSA or on Instagram by searching @VemmeKartUSA.