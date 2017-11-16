Evinco Tire Selected as IKF Official Sprint Spec Tire for 2018 / 2019 Program continues partnership with Superkarts! USA to grow and stabilize the sport

The Board of Directors of the International Kart Federation is pleased to announce a continued partnership with Superkarts! USA and Evinco Tires. For 2018 and 2019, the Evinco product line has been selected as the official spec tire of the IKF for the Sprint program.

“We are looking forward to continuing to work with Superkarts! USA and Evinco with our Sprint program for another two years” stated Roger Miller, IKF President. “It’s been a pleasure working with Tom Kutscher and working for the future of the sport. We’re excited at the opportunities that have been offered to continue the stability and growth within the IKF program. There’s a great deal of passion among us all and our shared focus is on growing the sport.”

“I’m excited to continue to be associated with the IKF with a focus on stabilizing karting in the US, and especially here in California and on the West Coast,” added Kutscher, SKUSA President. “The launch of Evinco was motivated to provide stability for Superkarts! USA and continuing another two years with the IKF in the fold will only extend this positive effect further. We’re really fueled by our wish to grow the sport on all levels, and supporting the IKF is part of that plan.”

The spec Evinco tires will continue to be required for all IKF Sprint classes from January 1 onward. Class-specific tire selections are being reviewed and will be announced shortly based on the following available tire models:

Evinco Blue: 4.5/10.0-5 Slick

Evinco Blue: 6.0/11.0-5 Slick

Evinco Red: 4.5/10.0-5 Slick

Evinco Red: 7.1/11.0-5 Slick

The IKF elected to implement tire spec regulations in an effort to curb kart racing expenses, to foster a competitive balance in the sport, and to put greater emphasis on the driving skills of the participants.

The IKF has been a governing body for the sport of karting since 1957. Headquartered in Ontario, California, IKF currently publishes rules for speedway, sprint, and road racing kart platforms. There are 13 IKF regions that span across the United States and Canada.

For more information on the Evinco tire program, contact Superkarts! USA at their office (951-491-0808) or via email – info@superkartsusa.com.

For more information about the International Kart Federation, please visit www.ikfkarting.com