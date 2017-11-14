Energy Kart USA SuperNationals 21 Preview Colorado-based team prepares for Vegas showdown

Energy Kart USA heads slightly West to Sin City for the biggest karting event of the year, the SuperKarts! USA (SKUSA) SuperNationals 21 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The team brings a line-up of seven strong drivers from four different countries into the most exciting event of the year, all of which are sure to be contenders in the competitive fields of drivers from across the globe.

Sabre Cook and Joshua Fife will battle in the S1 shifter category. Cook stepped away from karting for the majority of 2017, taking the opportunity to gain experience in other forms of motorsports. She has competed in a Formula Ford spec series car, as well as tested in a USF2000 car this season, but is highly anticipating getting back into the seat of a kart in Vegas for the most exciting event of the year. 17-year old Australian driver Joshua Fife has had an amazing season, coming into the event as the 2017 KZ2 and Rotax DD2 Australian national champion. He is recently competed at the Rotax MAX Challenge Grand Finals in Portugal, and will round out his season in Las Vegas on the temporary SuperNats circuit.

Hugh Templeman will compete in the S4 Masters division. The Colorado driver heads into the event fresh off winning the 2017 Colorado Sprint Series championship in S4, bringing his momentum along with him to the Vegas circuit. Jesse Runkle will throw his hat into the mix in S2. Runkle returns to the SuperNats after four years out of the kart, hoping to bring home a strong finish in his SwedeTech powered Energy Kart.

The team will bring one X30 Senior driver to the event in Benjamin Ramos. The young driver from Santiago, Chile has had a stellar season in 2017 since his switch to Energy Kart at the beginning of the year. Ramos is the reigning Rotax Senior National Champion in Chile, and just completed his run in Portugal competing at the Rotax Grand Finals with Fife. He will fly straight from Portugal to Sin City to compete with the Energy Kart USA squad.

Three Energy Kart USA drivers will join the KZ field in Las Vegas. New Zealand driver Madeline Stewart comes into the event as a definite contender in the highly competitive field. The young woman has consistently finished in the top-ten in the KZ field, and became the first woman to win a state title and a national championship in Rotax Senior Max in ten years. Macauley Jones, an Australian racecar driver, currently competes in the Dunlop V8 Super Car series for Brad Jones Racing. He also co-drives a V8 Super Car in the Pirtek Enduro Cup series. The Aussie won the 2017 Bathurst 250 in the V8 Super 2 race this season, and has ran in the top-five in every KZ race he has entered in the Australian Karting Championship this season. He is looking forward to closing out his season on the karting circuit as a strong competitor in the Vegas event. Joshua Fife will run double duty in Las Vegas, running in the KZ category in addition to S1. He will jet to Vegas after finishing at the Rotax Grand Finals and join the Energy Kart USA team, carrying his momentum from Portugal to Vegas to close out his season.

Energy Kart USA would like to thank all of their partners for their continued support. A special thank you to Grand Junction Motor Speedway, WR International, Viceroy Resorts, SwedeTech Racing Engines, Energy Freedom Project, AIM Sportsystems and New-Line Radiators.

For more information on Energy Kart USA please contact them at 970-250-4663 or via email to Stacey@EnergyKartUSA.com