Class Structure for 2018 Superkarts! USA Pro Tour Confirmed IAME classes continue, Stock Honda categories combined

Superkarts! USA has confirmed its class structure for the 2018 Pro Tour, which will continue to feature the Stock Honda and IAME categories (Photo: On Track Promotions - otp.ca)

With the sport in a continuing phase of evolution, Superkarts! USA has its eye focused on providing as much stability as possible for its customers. SKUSA’s move to the IAME product line for the single-speed classes have done just that, solidifying that segment of their program. Heading into the 2018 season, SKUSA would like to confirm that all five IAME categories will be back on the Pro Tour. For the coming season, they will be joined for the ninth straight year by the Stock Honda as the gearbox engine of choice. The primary adjustment will be a move to a pair of combined Stock Honda classes for the Pro Tour – Pro Shifter and Master Shifter – matching the approach that will be used in the inaugural SKUSA Winter Series in January and February. For 2018, S1 Pro and S2 Semi-Pro will be combined in favor of a single Pro Shifter class. S4 Master and S4 Super Master will race together as Master Shifter, but will be scored separately and will celebrate post-race with their own podium presentations.

Superkarts! USA is also pleased to confirm the venues for the 2018 Pro Tour, which will mirror the schedule that was run this season. The Pro Tour will begin at NOLA Motorsports Park on March 2-4 for the second annual WinterNationals before heading to Simraceway Performance Karting Center on May 4-6 for the ninth running of the SpringNationals. The season concludes at New Castle Motorsports Park once again as SKUSA’s national champions will be crowned on the August 10-12 weekend at the SummerNationals.

The time is also right to update the SKUSA membership on the testing and development of the new IAME gearbox engine, which will begin its future within the organization’s shifterkart program from 2019 onward. SKUSA has invested in extensive testing and development for the new spec gearbox engine, under the guidance of veteran industry member Lynn Haddock. The testing has been extremely successful thus far, with top-level SKUSA drivers putting the 175cc engine through its paces. Adjustments have been made with internal components and carburetion based on their feedback, all with the focus on developing a package that will boast performance, raceability and, most importantly, durability and cost-effectiveness.

“We all know that we will eventually face supply line issues with the CR125 Stock Honda, so we are being pro-active in preparing for an inevitable shift in our gearbox program,” offered Tom Kutscher, SKUSA CEO. “Our belief is that if we want to follow the lead of locking down the specs like we’ve done with the X30, then we need to take our time with our IAME shifter formula and get it right from the very start. I’m happy with the development we’ve accomplished, and I know that we’re very close to having the package that we’ll need to pave our future.”

To quell the questions regarding the future for their shifterkart categories, SKUSA can confirm that the current plan is to roll out the new IAME shifter in the Pro Shifter class only in 2019 in the Winter Series, Pro Tour and ProKart Challenge regional series. The ideology for Master Shifter and Super Master Shifter will be a 2020 debut, giving shops and teams a year to compete with the new engine in Pro Shifter to determine if any final updates may be required after its been raced and tuned aggressively in competition. In regards to the future of the Stock Honda in SKUSA racing, a local option category will most certainly be offered on the ProKart Challenge regional level from 2019 on, should the demand be there.

With the 21st running of the Superkarts! USA ready to fire up in Las Vegas next week, the Superkarts! USA staff is primed and ready to welcome over 500 competitors to the venue and the new layout. Following a brief time of rest through Thanksgiving and early December, the team will then focus on the first SKUSA Winter Series race at AMR Homestead-Miami Motorplex on January 12-14.

2018 SKUSA PRO TOUR CLASS STRUCTURE

Pro Shifter (Stock Honda – 15 years of age and older)

Master Shifter (Stock Honda – 30 years of age and older)

Super Master Shifter (Stock Honda – 45 years of age and older)

X30 Senior

X30 Master

X30 Junior

Mini Swift

Micro Swift

