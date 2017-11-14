2018 WKA Manufacturers Cup Series Update

Beginning with the first race of the 2018 season in Daytona, December 27-30, 2017, WKA will be introducing a tire distribution system for all their Manufacturer’s Cup Series events.

The reasoning behind this plan is two-fold:

This eliminates any rumors about tires that may have circulated in the past. It serves as a small profit center for our organization. WKA is a company that operates on a daily basis with full time employees, overhead and obligations that we incur daily.

The race tires for each event will be included in your entry fee. Your Race tires will be available for pickup during registration pick up at each track. Racers will still have to supply their own practice tires. The Micro Swift, Mini Swift, and Yamaha Sportsman racers that raced at The Grand Nationals at Go Pro, still will have to pay their entry fee that includes one set of race tires but for the Daytona event you will be given a free set of practice tires that you will pick up during registration pick up courtesy of Bridgestone.

Shortly, WKA will be introducing a new bar coding system for tires, engines and chassis which will make the WKA racing experience as simple, smooth and enjoyable as possible for all competitors from initial registration thru on track activities.

The Manufacturer’s Cup online registration and paper entry blank are now posted on the website.

To be taken to the online registration, CLICK HERE.

To be taken to the entry blank, CLICK HERE.

Thank you for your support of the WKA and hope to see you during the 2018 season.