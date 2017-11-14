2017 Season WKA Manufacturers Cup Awards Banquet Details

The Awards Banquet for the 2017 Manufacturer’s Cup season will be held Wednesday December 27th 7:00pm at The Plaza Spa and Resort. The Plaza Resort and Spa has made available a special room rates for WKA members for anyone wanting to stay on Daytona’s famous beach. See below for details:

*** The Plaza Resort & Spa WKA ROOM SPECIAL***

(Rate Expires 12/15/17)

No Resort fees Free parking!

Call 1-855-327-5292. Special Rate Code:

“WORLD KARTING 2017”

600 North Atlantic Ave, Daytona Beach, FL 32118

CLICK HERE to Book your room Online

CLICK HERE to view and print the banquet RSVP