1st Annual Maxwell Paper Endurance Race at North Texas Karters

NTK is pleased to announce the 1st Annual Maxwell Paper Products 3 Hour Endurance Race!

There will be free race practice on Friday Dec 1st, 2017 from 3pm to 11pm for participants with a pre paid event entry and purchase of event pit passes. The track lights will be on and overnight camping is welcome! The Endurance Race will be on Saturday December 2nd, 2017 start time at 8:00 am.

$$ Payouts $$

Shifter Sr, Tag Sr, LO206 Sr – 3-Hours

20+ Teams – 1st $1,500, 2nd $1,000, 3rd $500, 4th $250, 5th $125

10+ Teams -1st $1,000, 2nd $500, 3rd $250, 4th $125, 5th $100

5+ Teams -1st $500, 2nd $250, 3rd $125, 4th $75, 5th $50

Tag Junior – 55 laps – 1st $150, 2nd $100, 3rd $50

Tag Cadet 1 & Tag Cadet 2 – 45 laps – 1st $150, 2nd $100, 3rd $50

Kid Kart – 35 laps – 1st $150, 2nd $100, 3rd $75, 4th $50, 5th $25

Senior classes must have a minimum of 5 teams for the timed 3 hour main event. If a class doesn’t meet the minimum by the closing date of the online registration it will be subject to drop. All race registrations will be completed online by November 26th, 2017. After the deadline there will be a $100 fee increase.

See www.ntkarters.com for more information and online race registration.