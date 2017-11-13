DAMZ / Alpha Kart USA Announce New Contingency Purse Program Importer offering $1.5 million program for club, regional and national karting

DAMZ Inc. and Alpha Kart USA are providing US karters with the chance to make real money for race wins, with their exciting new 2018 ALPHA KART USA contingency purse program

DAMZ Inc. / Alpha Kart USA, the exclusive American importer of the Alpha Kart chassis, is extremely excited to announce a brand new contingency program that is designed to change to world of karting. The 2018 DAMZ / Alpha Kart USA Contingency Purse Program is a first in the sport. This program has been designed to help support drivers in the sport of karting all the way from grassroots club racing, at events across the country, up to the Pro drivers at national races. Simply put, this program gives competitive racers an opportunity to win serious manufacturer contingency money for on-track performances. Regardless of the level at which you race, if you are winning on an ALPHA KART chassis, you are also winning money. The program could pay out as much as $1,500,000 in 2018.

During 2017, between Yamaha, Honda & Suzuki alone, these motorcycle contingency programs offered up over $20,000,000 in contingency money for riders competing in the USA! These programs helped a lot of racers compete. Alpha Kart USA is fed up watching drivers spending thousands of dollars to compete for a $10 trophy. DAMZ / Alpha Kart USA hopes to help change this with their driver-focused Contingency Purse Program. It is believed that this will help grow the sport and change the way karters compete.

The program that DAMZ Inc. / Alpha Kart USA has put together for national event victories will pay from $1,250 to $3,000-to-win (depending on the event), regional races will pay from $750 to $1,250-to-win and club races will pay $250-to-win. The biggest series in the sport have been targeted, including the Superkarts! USA Winter Series and Pro Tour, and the California and Texas ProKart Challenge. The United States Pro Kart Series and the Route 66 Karting Series are on the list, as are all the primary components of the ROK Cup program, including the Florida Winter Tour, Challenge of the Americas, ROK Festival and ROK the Rio. The Gearup F-Series is also eligible, as is every single club race around the United States.

“Joining our Contingency Purse Program is easy,” stated David Hosie of DAMZ / Alpha Kart USA. “Just buy a new Alpha Kart Tiger 40 or Storm Evo, along with a team suit, from DAMZ Inc. and Alpha Kart USA and you’ll set yourself up to support your racing program. Then, win a race with a minimum of 10 drivers in the official results, post the podium photo to Facebook, and you’re winning money. We’re confident that we’ll be supporting drivers in 2018 because we have confidence in our product.”

Alpha Karting celebrated its 40th year in business this year, making the brand one of the oldest in the business. This year was a milestone year for the company, as it was acquired by Group GTME, the French holding company that also holds controlling interest of SODIKART. Following the acquisition, the companies have entered a technical collaboration and manufacturing agreement where ALPHA Karting Race Chassis will be designed and manufactured in the SODIKART advanced manufacturing plant. This technical collaboration has already produced the new ALPHA TIGER 40 chassis, using proven technology form SODIKART. The results of this are already being seen at the podium.

For full contingency purse program details, please register your interest at www.damzinc.com