NF Piqeut Sports Set for SuperNationals with 23 Drivers Florida based team set to show their power in Vegas

For the 21st edition of the largest karting event in the world, the Superkarts! USA (SKUSA) SuperNationals, NF Piquet Sports will arrive in Las Vegas, Nevada from November 15-19 and will be there in full force. As in the previous two events, the mega event will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center, adjacent the Westgate Hotel and Casino, and the 2017 edition of the event will see a powerhouse NF Piquet Sports squad challenge for SuperNats glory, a feat they attained in previous events.

In their third consecutive appearance at this prestigious event, NF Piquet Sports will have a record number of 23 drivers racing in six different classes. Team owners Nelson Piquet Jr, Andre Nicastro and Bruno Fusaro are very excited with the potential of the group as well as with the team’s capability to offer the best available equipment to their drivers.

Beginning at the SKUSA SuperNationals, the OTK/Kosmic Kart USA affiliated team will partner with new engine builder/tuner RBC Motorsports from Brazil in all X30 classes. Continuing to build on their relationship from previous season, NF Piquet Sports will utilize championship winning and race winning partner Woltjer Engines in Micro and Mini Swift as well as X30. Darcy DeCoste from DDR will take care of the team’s engine platforms in the shifter divisions.

In addition to race winning power and an elite level program, drivers will have world champion Andre Nicastro offering coaching services while Brazilian multi-time champion Dennis Dirani will run the team’s data analysis program. Due to a conflicting race schedule, Nelson Piquet Jr. will not be joining the squad in Las Vegas but has assisted with the team’s management decision every step of the way.

“We are ready and very confident that the best is being offered to our drivers and customers,” states Formula E World Champion and multi-time NASCAR winner Nelson Piquet Jr. “NF Piquet Sports is very excited and looking forward to this great event. On our side, we can assure that our competitors will have the best equipment and knowledge available in the paddock to give them everything to perform at their very best.”

Following the event, NF Piquet Sports will be offering a Kosmic Kart chassis sale.

“All team chassis will be available as soon as the race ends in Las Vegas but sales can be pre-arranged,” adds Bruno Fusaro. “There will be 13 125cc Kosmic Mercury, one Kosmic 125cc Shifter and three Kosmic Kart NEOS. All of them are brand new and will only have one weekend race at the end of this event. Please contact Andre Nicastro for further inquiry.”

NF Piquet Sports is an Orlando Kart Center, Florida based team, owned and managed by multi-time champion Andre Nicastro, Nelson Piquet Jr. and Bruno Fusaro. NF Piquet Sports is an official KOSMIC KART racing team in the United States and offers an Arrive and Drive Program for drivers in all classes.

For those interested in the services of NF Piquet Sports, please contact Andre Nicastro or Bruno Fusaro via e-mail at: anicastro@nfsportsusa.com or bfusaro@nfsportsusa.com.