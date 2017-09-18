ROK Cup Promotions Announces ROK Winter Cup at PBK in December with $27,000 in Prizes Official tune-up for the 2018 Florida Winter Tour; Two ROK season passes available

With plans for the 2018 season in high gear after the cancellation of the ROK Cup USA National Final due to Hurricane Irma, ROK Cup Promotions is pleased to announce today the ROK Winter Cup. Set for December 2-3, 2017 at Palm Beach Karting, the ROK Winter Cup will act as the official tune-up for the 2018 Florida Winter Tour and will award more than $27,000 in prizes.

Florida Winter Tour Awards:

Race winners of each class will be awarded 2018 Florida Winter Tour series tickets, which include complete entry to all three rounds of the historic race program.

Bridgestone Fast Lap Awards:

Bridgestone Tires, the official tire for ROK Cup USA, will also sponsor tire giveaways, awarded to the fastest lap time in each class in the main events.

ROK CUP Season Pass Raffle:

Additionally, two lucky competitors will receive a season pass to compete for free in each and every event on the ROK Cup USA calendar for 2018! Entrants for this event will have their name entered in a drawing and at Sunday’s podium celebration, two lucky competitors will receive this prize valued at $5,000.

Entry for the event will be $480 for Junior, Senior, Master, Shifter and Shifter Master, and $380 for Micro and Mini. All entries will include:

– Driver Fee

– Mechanic Fee

– 1-set of tires

– 1-fuel

– 1-oil

– Pit space

Stay tuned for more information and registration.

For more information on ROK Cup USA and ROK Cup Promotions, please feel free to contact ROK CUP USA at (407) 476-5635 or info@rokcupusa.com or Garett Potter at garett@rokcupusa.com