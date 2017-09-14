Orlando Kart Center Hosts Orlando Cup This Weekend ROKKERS on track for the first of three rounds at OKC

ROKKERS in Florida will have a chance to race this weekend, as Orlando Kart Center hosts the first of three rounds in their Orlando Cup series. Six Vortex ROK classes will be offered, including Micro, Mini, Junior, Senior and Master, as well as Shifter, Speedy and LO206 categories. The September 16-17 event will run the counter-clockwise configuration at the Orlando Kart Center (OKC) in Orlando, Florida, which sustained minimal damage from the passing Hurricane Irma.

The Orlando Cup is a two-day event, featuring two laps of qualifying, three heat races, a prefinal and a final. Gates open at 7am, with racing from 8am-3pm. Registration includes entry fee, tires and fuel and can be completed HERE.

2017 Orlando Cup

 Round 1: September 16th /17th (Counter Clockwise)

 Round 2: October 21st/22nd (Clockwise Mixed)

 Round 3: December 9th/10th (Clockwise Full)

Schedule

 Gates open at 7:00am

 FRIDAY: Open Practice from 9:00am to 5:00pm

 SATURDAY: Practice, Qualify, Heat 1 and Heat 2

 SUNDAY: Warm Up, Heat 3, Prefinal and Final

More information on the Orlando Cup and Orlando Kart Center can be found at www.orlandokartcenter.com.

For more information on ROK Cup USA and ROK Cup Promotions, please feel free to contact ROK CUP USA at (407) 476-5635 or info@rokcupusa.com or Garett Potter at garett@rokcupusa.com.