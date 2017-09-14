2017 Merrittville Speedway Season Finale Crowns Three First Time Kart Champions

The 2017 Bobcat of Hamilton Weekly Karting Season wrapped up at Merrittville Speedway September 12th – crowning two first time champions.

In winning his first career championship in the Quick Ink Custom Screen Printing Junior 2 Division – Joey Priestley remained undefeated taking home all 10 Features.

Another first time Champion – Nigel Pendykoski’s 5th Feature Win resulted in the Driver winning his first RCM Racing Equipment Junior 1 Title.

In other Performance Manufacturing Divisional Action – Noah Mamo won for the 4th time in the Superior PetroFuels Junior Restricted Division while Jaedon Lawson was crowned a first time champion.

Travis Majuery successfully defended his Southern Ontario Modified Lite Racing Association Senior Animal Title – winning his 6th Feature of the season.

The Designed Wright St. Catharines Discount Auto Parts Wilder Racing Engines Novice 2 Division does not race for points but Austin Nigh took home his 2nd win of the season. The Senior Fun Division also is not for points – Mike Evans took home the win in his first visit.

Heat Results

Designed Wright St. Catharines Discount Auto Parts Wilder Racing Engines LO206 Performance Manufacturing Novice 1 and 2 Division – 6 laps – Heat 1 – Austin Nigh, Jacob Mamo, Wayne Swinson, Chris Crowe, Ben Colavecchia, Gavin Lavallee, Scarlett Gaboury.. Heat 2 – Chris Crowe, Austin Nigh, Noah Mamo, Gavin Lavallee, Ben Colavecchia, Wayne Swinson, Scarlett Gaboury.

RCM Racing Equipment Performance Manufacturing LO206 Junior 1 Division – 8 laps – Group 1 Heat 1 – Logan Iliffe, Hana Rothwell, Jackson Maytum, Madelyn Goulding, Aiden Lavallee. Group 1 Heat 2 – Jackson, Hana Rothwell, Logan Iliffe, Aiden Lavallee, Madelyn Goulding. Group 2 Heat 1 – Cohen Corbett, Nigel Pendykoski, Amber White, Trevor Evans, Korwin Podwinski.. Group 2 Heat 2 – Nigel Pendykoski, Cohen Corbett, Korwin Podwinski, Trevor Evans, Amber White.

Quick Ink Custom Screen Printing Performance Manufacturing LO206 Junior 2 Division – 8 laps – Heat 1 –Joey Priestley, Owen Kaiser, Zach Trotter, Spencer Maytum. Heat 2 – Joey Priestley, Zach Trotter, Spencer Maytum, Owen Kaiser.

Superior PetroFuels Performance Manufacturing LO206 Junior Restricted Division – 8 laps – Heat 1 and Heat 2 – Jaedon Lawson, Noah Mamo, Devon Rayment, Davis Grocott.

Performance Manufacturing Senior Fun Division – 10 laps – Heat 1 – Ed Crozier, Shawn Jeffrey, Tom Neale, Matt Sharpe, Mike Evans, Mike Speck, Ron McGarry, Doug Nigh, Lenny Wiley. Heat 2 – Shawn Jeffrey, Mike Evans, Tom Neale, Ed Crozier, Doug Nigh, Mike Speck, Matt Sharpe, Ron McGarry, Lenny Wiley.

Southern Ontario Modified Lite Racing Association Performance Manufacturing Senior Animal Division – 10 laps – Heat 1 – Gary Overholt, Dylan Culp, Travis Majuery, Kathleen Lampman. Heat 2 – Travis Majuery, Garry Overholt, Dylan Culp, Kathleen Lampman.

Burris Tire Feature Results

Designed Wright St. Catharines Discount Auto Parts Wilder Racing Engines Performance Manufacturing LO206 Novice 1 and 2 Division – 8 laps – Austin Nigh, Ben Colavecchia, Wayne Swinson, Chris Crowe, Scarlett Gaboury, Gavin Lavallee.

RCM Racing Equipment Performance Manufacturing LO206 Junior 1 Division – 15 laps – Nigel Pendykoski, Hana Rothwel, Jackson Maytum, Logan Iliffe, Cohen Corbett, Korwin Podwinski, Trevor Evans, Amber White, Madelyn Goulding, Aiden Lavallee.

Quick Ink Custom Screen Printing Performance Manufacturing LO206 Junior 2 Division – 15 laps – Joey Priestley, Spencer Maytum, Owen Kaiser, Zach Trotter.

Superior PetroFuels Performance Manufacturing LO206 Junior Restricted Division – 15 laps – Noah Mamo, Devin Rayment, Davis Grocott, Jaedon Lawson.

Performance Manufacturing Senior Fun Division – 20 laps – Mike Evans, Ed Crozier, Shawn Jeffrey, Lenny Wiley, Mike Speck, Doug Nigh, Ron McGarry, Matt Sharpe, Tom Neale.

Southern Ontario Modified Lite Racing Association Performance Manufacturing Senior Animal Division – 20 laps – Travis Majuery, Dylan Culp, Gary Overholt, Kathleen Lampman,

For further information on Merrittville Speedway’s 2017 Season visit http://www.merrittvillespeedway.com or call 905-892-8266 or via e mail at merrittvillemedia@gmail.com. Race fans and Race teams alike can follow Merrittville on Face Book (Facebook.com/Merrittville Speedway) and Twitter (Twitter.com/Merrittville

MERRITTVILLE SPEEDWAY SPONSORS The 2017 Lucas Oil Kart Weekly Racing Series for Merrittville Speedway’s 7 Divisions was brought to racers by partners including Performance Manufacturing, Designed Wright, the Southern Ontario Modified Lite Racing Association, RCM Racing Equipment, Quick Ink Custom Screen Printing, Superior PetroFuels, Briggs & Stratton, St. Catharines Discount Auto Parts, Wilder Racing Engines and Burris Tire.

Celebrating 15 years of serving the Hamilton, Halton and Niagara Regions, Bobcat of Hamilton is a leading provider of compact equipment for a wide variety of markets – striving to empower customers to do their jobs more efficiently and effectively. To learn more about more about the Bobcat of Hamilton Advantage click on www.bobcatofhamilton.com.