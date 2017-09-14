2017 Merrittville Speedway Season Finale Crowns Three First Time Kart Champions

September 14, 2017 by PR Wire
Canada

The 2017 Bobcat of Hamilton Weekly Karting Season wrapped up at Merrittville Speedway September 12th – crowning two first time champions.

In winning his first career championship in the Quick Ink Custom Screen Printing Junior 2 Division – Joey Priestley remained undefeated taking home all 10 Features.

Another first time Champion – Nigel Pendykoski’s 5th Feature Win resulted in the Driver winning his first RCM Racing Equipment Junior 1 Title.

In other Performance Manufacturing Divisional Action – Noah Mamo won for the 4th time in the Superior PetroFuels Junior Restricted Division while Jaedon Lawson was crowned a first time champion.

Travis Majuery successfully defended his Southern Ontario Modified Lite Racing Association Senior Animal Title – winning his 6th Feature of the season.

The Designed Wright St. Catharines Discount Auto Parts Wilder Racing Engines Novice 2 Division does not race for points but Austin Nigh took home his 2nd win of the season. The Senior Fun Division also is not for points – Mike Evans took home the win in his first visit.

Heat Results

Designed Wright St. Catharines Discount Auto Parts Wilder Racing Engines LO206 Performance Manufacturing Novice 1 and 2 Division – 6 laps – Heat 1 – Austin Nigh, Jacob Mamo, Wayne Swinson, Chris Crowe, Ben Colavecchia, Gavin Lavallee, Scarlett Gaboury.. Heat 2 – Chris Crowe, Austin Nigh, Noah Mamo, Gavin Lavallee, Ben Colavecchia, Wayne Swinson, Scarlett Gaboury.

RCM Racing Equipment Performance Manufacturing LO206 Junior 1 Division – 8 laps – Group 1 Heat 1 – Logan Iliffe, Hana Rothwell, Jackson Maytum, Madelyn Goulding, Aiden Lavallee. Group 1 Heat 2 – Jackson, Hana Rothwell, Logan Iliffe, Aiden Lavallee, Madelyn Goulding.  Group 2 Heat 1 – Cohen Corbett, Nigel Pendykoski, Amber White, Trevor Evans, Korwin Podwinski.. Group 2 Heat 2 – Nigel Pendykoski, Cohen Corbett, Korwin Podwinski, Trevor Evans, Amber White.

Quick Ink Custom Screen Printing Performance Manufacturing LO206 Junior 2 Division – 8 laps – Heat 1 –Joey Priestley, Owen Kaiser, Zach Trotter, Spencer Maytum. Heat 2 – Joey Priestley, Zach Trotter, Spencer Maytum, Owen Kaiser.

Superior PetroFuels Performance Manufacturing LO206 Junior Restricted Division – 8 laps – Heat 1 and Heat 2 – Jaedon Lawson, Noah Mamo, Devon Rayment, Davis Grocott.

Performance Manufacturing Senior Fun Division – 10 laps – Heat 1 – Ed Crozier, Shawn Jeffrey, Tom Neale, Matt Sharpe, Mike Evans, Mike Speck, Ron McGarry, Doug Nigh, Lenny Wiley. Heat 2 – Shawn Jeffrey, Mike Evans, Tom Neale, Ed Crozier, Doug Nigh, Mike Speck, Matt Sharpe, Ron McGarry, Lenny Wiley.

Southern Ontario Modified Lite Racing Association Performance Manufacturing Senior Animal Division – 10 laps – Heat 1 – Gary Overholt, Dylan Culp, Travis Majuery, Kathleen Lampman. Heat 2 – Travis Majuery, Garry Overholt, Dylan Culp, Kathleen Lampman.

Burris Tire Feature Results

Designed Wright St. Catharines Discount Auto Parts Wilder Racing Engines Performance Manufacturing LO206 Novice 1 and 2 Division – 8 laps – Austin Nigh, Ben Colavecchia, Wayne Swinson, Chris Crowe, Scarlett Gaboury, Gavin Lavallee.

RCM Racing Equipment Performance Manufacturing LO206 Junior 1 Division – 15 laps – Nigel Pendykoski, Hana Rothwel, Jackson Maytum, Logan Iliffe, Cohen Corbett, Korwin Podwinski, Trevor Evans, Amber White, Madelyn Goulding, Aiden Lavallee.

Quick Ink Custom Screen Printing Performance Manufacturing LO206 Junior 2 Division – 15 laps – Joey Priestley, Spencer Maytum, Owen Kaiser, Zach Trotter.

Superior PetroFuels Performance Manufacturing LO206 Junior Restricted Division – 15 laps – Noah Mamo, Devin Rayment, Davis Grocott, Jaedon Lawson.

Performance Manufacturing Senior Fun Division – 20 laps – Mike Evans, Ed Crozier, Shawn Jeffrey, Lenny Wiley, Mike Speck, Doug Nigh, Ron McGarry, Matt Sharpe, Tom Neale.

Southern Ontario Modified Lite Racing Association Performance Manufacturing Senior Animal Division – 20 laps – Travis Majuery, Dylan Culp, Gary Overholt, Kathleen Lampman,

For further information on Merrittville Speedway’s 2017 Season visit http://www.merrittvillespeedway.com or call 905-892-8266 or via e mail at merrittvillemedia@gmail.com. Race fans and Race teams alike can follow Merrittville on Face Book (Facebook.com/Merrittville Speedway) and Twitter (Twitter.com/Merrittville

MERRITTVILLE SPEEDWAY SPONSORS The 2017 Lucas Oil Kart Weekly Racing Series for Merrittville Speedway’s 7 Divisions was brought to racers by partners including Performance Manufacturing, Designed Wright, the Southern Ontario Modified Lite Racing Association, RCM Racing Equipment, Quick Ink Custom Screen Printing, Superior PetroFuels, Briggs & Stratton, St. Catharines Discount Auto Parts, Wilder Racing Engines and Burris Tire.

Celebrating 15 years of serving the Hamilton, Halton and Niagara Regions, Bobcat of Hamilton is a leading provider of compact equipment for a wide variety of markets – striving to empower customers to do their jobs more efficiently and effectively. To learn more about more about the Bobcat of Hamilton Advantage click on www.bobcatofhamilton.com.

EKN Global Members Discussion:

Karting's News and Information Leader ekartingnews | an HMG publication