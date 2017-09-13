United States Pro Kart Series Set For Season Finale at Autobahn

The United States Pro Kart Series (USPKS), presented by MG Tires and IAME, is preparing for its season finale on September 21 -24, 2017. Not only will this weekend feature a brand new venue, the Autobahn Country Club, in Joliet, IL, it will also be capped off by our Champion’s Banquet, which will be held at the Autobahn’s on site banquet facility.

The Route 66 Sprint Series held an event at Autobahn a few weeks ago and the circuit was widely liked by the racers. It features a small permanent facility with a long front straightaway, coupled with an excellent temp circuit, which should whet the appetite of those heading for Las Vegas for the SuperNationals, as well as provide valuable temp circuit test data.

Since the track is a private venue and is in high demand, there will be no Thursday practice available, as we cannot access the paddock area until Thursday to setup. Therefore, parking will begin Thursday morning, with Official Practice kicking off at 11:00am Friday, and concluding with our traditional cookout on Friday night. The paddock area is tight, and we are asking folks to consider their space needs carefully, as larger rigs will be pitted further from the grid access, and smaller ones, closer.

The race program will feature Friday practice, a Warmup Session, Two Heat Races, and a Final on Saturday. Sunday will consist of a Warmup Session, a PreFinal, and a longer Final.

This event will conclude the Fifth season for the USPKS, and champions will be crowned in all classes on Sunday afternoon at the Banquet. Additionally, those valuable tickets to the SuperkartsUSA! Supernationals, with guaranteed SuperSunday starting spots, will be handed out to the champions* in the IAME classes that compete in Vegas.

eKartingNews.com will be on hand with full event coverage as part of their EKN Live program, including Tim Koyen’s call of the race.

To register for this exciting event, go to www.uspks.com and click on the Online Registration link before Midnight Sunday September 17th, to get the discounted price. Otherwise, you can register at the track, beginning at 11:00am Thursday September 21st. Event passes are sold at the front gate when you arrive.

* In classes where the champions opted for the trip to the IAME International Final, the Supernationals ticket will go to the next eligible finisher.