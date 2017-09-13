Gearup for the Final Round of 2017 at NY Race Complex

This 2017 Gearup Challenge has been among the hardest fought years the F-Series has ever seen and it all concludes at a fantastic new venue. New York Race Complex offers up not just a brand new super smooth racing surface but a configuration that will bring the racing to an all new high. A European inspired layout and an unfamiliar track for all the competitors will make the racing very interesting as the home track advantage has been erased. Not one 2017 Champions has been decided and with a double header weekend giving many the opportunity for the top step of 2017. We will guarantee that the battle will go to the last lap. Not fighting for the championship well the F-Series has something special that will be presented to NY Race Complex that will commemorate this events winners, that will make a lasting impression at the NY Race Complex circuit. We invite each and every racer, novice to veteran to enjoy this event that will be remembered as the first to be held at the all new NY Race Complex. We have compiled a list of links that will make coming to NY Race Complex a breeze click below for all details.

Event Schedule

Register Here

Pay HERE

LeCont Tires

Hotel Accommodations

www.nyracecomplex.com