Dual World Champion De Conto Coming to the Gold Coast

Dual World Karting Champion Paolo De Conto will defend his Race of Stars crown next month (October 13-15) on Queensland’s Gold Coast.

The Race of Stars International karting event will see more than 200 drivers from all across Australia, New Zealand and various parts of the globe converge on the Xtreme Karting Complex. It kicks off the festivities for the Vodafone Gold Coast 600 Supercars race held on the Surfers Paradise Street Circuit the following weekend.

De Conto, who secured his second consecutive World Championship last weekend in Germany, has been undefeated in all major international Championships since visiting Australia last October.

In the final of last year’s event, De Conto, fellow Italian Davide Forè and Dutchman Marijn Kremers were engaged in a battle at speeds in excess of 150 km/h that had the large crowd in awe. It has been labelled as the best race seen in the 50-year history of the sport in Australia.

The 25 year-old will re-unite with the CRG Australia team for his campaign Down Under, much to the delight of Team Manager Darren King.

“Working with Paolo for the first time at last year’s Race of Stars was an incredible experience. His performance on the track was amazing but so too was the way in which he conducted himself off of it,” said King.

“He was a true professional and a great ambassador for not only the CRG brand but also the sport of karting. One thing that was really impressive was the fact that he was a real team player. He helped everyone in our team and didn’t just focus on himself.

“Having come fresh from victory in the World Championship last weekend, he’ll come here determined to provide a fantastic performance for everyone on the Gold Coast.”

After visiting Australia for the first time in 2016, De Conto is excited about coming back to the Gold Coast.

“Visiting Australia last year was an amazing experience. The racing was very good and I really enjoyed meeting so many great people,” said De Conto.

“Just like last year, my first race as World Champion is going to be in Australia. I’m very much looking forward to the Race of Stars again.

“The Gold Coast was very beautiful and I can’t wait to be back there next month.”

De Conto is the first of several international drivers to be confirmed over the coming weeks for the October 13-15 event at the Xtreme Karting Complex, Pimpama Jacobs Well Road, Pimpama.