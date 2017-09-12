All Systems Go for This Weekend’s WKA Road Race Grand National

After keeping a careful watch on Hurricane Irma, as well as staying in constant contact with Atlanta Motorsports Park Officials, World Karting Officials are moving forward with this weekends Grand National event for the Dunlop/Xeramic National Road Race Series presented by Russell Karting at Atlanta Motorsports Park in Dawsonville, Georgia.

Downgraded to a Tropical Storm earlier this week, as of Tuesday morning, the system began moving out of the state of Georgia, slowly losing energy with each passing day. The end result for the track was steady rain the past couple days, with winds measuring no more than 30mph, which, according to AMP Officials, is no different than their average wind during a normal storm.

With the bulk of the storm now gone from the Dawsonville area, the future forecast calls for cloudy skies Wednesday, with temperatures in the mid- seventies, while the weekend forecast will feature sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-eighties all weekend long.

Officials were concerned just as much with the track of the storm, standing in the way of competitors traveling to the venue, as they were of the impact of the storm at the facility itself.

With the weekend weather threat now in the rearview mirror, it will be business as usual for the series, with the weekend scheduling staying the course. As mentioned in a previous Pit Board however, the Thursday schedule will be modified, due to another customer being on the track until 7pm that evening, thus moving parking and registration back a few hours on that day, until the registration building and south paddock are vacated.

As was the case last year, customers arriving early may stage in the north paddock area, or be parked, if they choose to be in that area, which will be available to WKA all weekend long, as it was last year.

Friday activities begin with a full day of practice beginning at 9am, with on track activity both days beginning at 9am as well.

Anyone wishing camping or power for the weekend need to contact the track directly.

To view the weekend schedule for the Road Race Grand Nationals, CLICK HERE.