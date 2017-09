WKA Rules Clarification Regarding Hollow Shaft Locking System

WKA Officials have recently found that the Thru Bolt Hub Locking System, which is used for the Hollow Shaft, is not acceptable with the solid 5/8 shaft system.

For competitors who run WKA National Classes, please refer to the rule that pertains to your series below for further clarification:

Gold Cup: 254.2.1

Road Race Laydown: 304.2.1

Road Race Sprint: 354.2.1

Speedway Dirt: 404.2.1

Speedway Pavement: 454.2.1