WKA Announces the 2018 Manufacturers Cup Series Schedule

WKA is excited to announce the 2018 Manufacturer’s Cup Series Schedule:

December 27-30, 2017: Daytona International Speedway

March 23-25: GoPro Motorplex

May 18-20: Pittsburgh International Race Complex

July 13-15: New Jersey Motorsports Park

September 14-16: New Castle Motorsports Park

October 26-28: GoPro Motorplex