So Cal Oval Karters at Wheel2Wheel Raceway in Victorville on Saturday

The So Cal Oval Karters 2017 season hits the home stretch this Saturday night, September 9th, at John Aden’s Wheel2Wheel Raceway on the San Bernardino County Fairgrounds in Victorville. Joining the SCOK on “Back to School Night” Presented by Jersey Mike’s Subs will be the resident Speedway Sprints and Dirt Karts from W2W. Spectator gates will open at 5:00 P.M. with racing at 6:00.

Saturday’s race will be the fourth of five for the SCOK on the 1/8 of a mile banked oval in 2017. Thus far, the action in two classes, the KT100’s and the Open’s, has been dominated by the Hesperia father and son tandem of Thomas and Chris Southern. Domination may be selling them short as they have won every single main event in the two classes at W2W thus far this season. Son Thomas has won two of the first KT100 mains and “Papa” Chris won the other. In the opens, the “Old Man” has won all three. Their domination sees them sitting in top of the point standings as well. Thomas leads Chris by 54-points in the KT’s. In the Opens, Chris has a 25-point advantage over Cathedral City karter Dillon Hoffman.

In the Senior 4 Cycles, it has been all Ronnie Benton. The San Diego based sailor has made a habit of sweeping shows with the CLS this year and that includes all three programs at W2W. He leads Chino’s Tony de Almeida by 60-points in the championship standings.

Things have been a little tighter in the F200’s. Defending series champion Steve Juillerat of Whittier has won of the first three F200 mains at W2W this year. San Marcos veteran Norm Reynolds took the other. Reynolds has a commanding 170-point lead over Juillerat in the standings heading into Saturday’s race.

After Saturday, the SCOK will only have two races remaining in 2017. It will be back at Wheel2Wheel on October 14th before closing the season at Perris Auto Speedway on November 4th.

To keep up with the So Cal Oval Karters on Facebook, please use the following link: https://www.facebook.com/search/str/so+cal+oval+karters/keywords_search

The So Cal Oval Karters website is available at: http://socalovalkarters.com/

The So Cal Oval Karters would like to thank the following sponsors for helping make the championship series possible. Burris Racing, Cory Kruseman Sprint Car Driving School, Hubcapmike.com, Perris Auto Speedway, R&J Motorsports, THC Home Medical Services, T-MAC Racing and Yamaha of America Racing Engines. If you or your business would like to become a partner of the So Cal Oval Karters, please call or E-mail Mike Nigh at (805) 857-2595 or mailto:scokart@gmail.com.