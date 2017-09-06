Thursday Schedule Change for WKA Atlanta Road Race

For competitors planning on running the Grand National event September 15-17 at Atlanta Motorsports Park for the Dunlop/Xeramic National Road Race Series presented by Russell Karting, there is a modification to the Thursday schedule with regards to parking and registration.

Due to another customer utilizing the track on Thursday till 7pm, WKA Customers will be delayed in getting parked and registered on that day. For those who ran the event last year, many competitors staged in the North paddock area until the South paddock area was cleared for parking. Officials of Atlanta Motorsports Park have deemed the North Paddock area available for parking upon arrival, which essentially is closer to the gridding area for karting customers. As was the case last year, both paddocks will eventually be available to WKA customers throughout the weekend.

WKA will have officials on hand to park customers, but are asking initially if you would please stage in the North paddock area upon arrival, as was the case last year, thus allowing for everything to be put into place before parking commences.

In addition to the parking area, the registration building will also be utilized by SCCA Officials, until their on track day has concluded. WKA will utilize their trailer for pre entry and registration purposes until the building becomes available, thus aiding any customers on Thursday evening, until such a time that the building will become available.

On Track activities for the Grand National event will get underway Friday, with practice beginning at 9am, and running till 4pm. Practice for each race day will begin at 9am, with the days first races scheduled to roll off at 11:15am respectively.

Pre Entry deadline for the Grand National event is Wednesday Sept 6.

To view the track and paddock area map, CLICK HERE.