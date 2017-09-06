Texas ProKart Challenge Combines Round 5 and Season Finale at SpeedSportz on October 13-15

Many of our racers are facing challenges as a result of hurricane Harvey. In order to give them time to work through these difficulties, Texas ProKart has decided to cancel the round 5 event scheduled for September 15 & 17 at NTK.

TPKC will wrap up the 2017 season with a double-header, combining rounds 5 & 6, at SpeedSportz in New Caney, Texas October 13-15.

Our thoughts and prayers are with those of you who have endured the devastation in South and Southeast Texas. #texasstrong

Host Hotel:

Courtyard by Marriott Houston Kingwood

130 Northpark Plaza Drive

Kingwood, TX 77339

When making reservations, follow these steps:

1. Call the hotel directly, 281-973-1790.

2. Group name: SpeedSportz.

3. Check in as early as 10/11, Check out 10/16.

4. $95/night

5. CC needed to secure a reservation.

6. 24-hour cancellation.

7. Currently there are 25 rooms available.

Any racer who pre-registered for Round 5 at NTK can request to have their entry transferred to Round 5 at SRP or request a refund (minus 6%). Please contact Gina French at 214-402-7484 or ginafrench19@gmail.com and let us know how you would like to proceed.