Rok Cup Promotions Announces Additional Two Months of Trade in Program All engine trade in programs will come to an end October 31, 2017

With the complete 2018 ROK Cup USA calendar announced last week and the buzz around the much-anticipated schedule, ROK Cup Promotions along with Vortex Race Engines has stepped up to the plate again and is offering an additional two months of their highly successful engine trade in program. For the United States market only beginning today, September 5, 2017, and concluding October 31, 2017, ROK Cup Promotions will take a complete and working race engine from the eligible list in on trade for a brand new Vortex ROK power plant.

“With the official 2018 ROK CUP USA schedule released last week and the addition of the ROK the RIO event in Las Vegas, the interest in the program has been overwhelming,” explained ROK Cup Promotions Director of Operations Garett Potter. “It was unfair to get people excited for 2018 and then not allow them to trade in engines that they will not use next season, so we decided to open the program for an additional two months. After a very successful 30 day program in April, I expect the next two months to be out of control.”

The Vortex ROK trade in programs across North America have been a huge success to date exchanging nearly 350 complete packages. The financial commitment from Vortex Srl to help the market get out of obsolete equipment before the 2018 season begins is amazing.

Potter continued, “I’ve had many conversations with tracks, teams and racers that wanted to take part in the trade program but were committed to 2017 events in which they needed to use that engine. Based on our preorder list I expect Vortex ROK will see close to 700 new engines in the North American market by the end of the year.”

Prices after trade in are listed below and must be used towards the purchase of a brand new Vortex ROK engine package:

ROK Micro/Mini: $800.00+Tax/Shipping

ROK GP: $1200.00+Tax/Shipping

ROK Shifter: $2200.00+Tax/Shipping

**Please note that only TaG engines eligible for trade include the Rotax FR125 model (EVO or Non EVO) while the Honda CR125, TM 125, Maxter 125 and Rotax DD2 will cover the shifter engine platforms.

Please download and complete the ROK Trade In Form (printable) or ROK Trade In Form (fillable) to get started.

Don’t miss out on this one! Come October 31, all Vortex ROK trade in programs will come to an end.

The Vortex Srl. factory has been closed during the annual August summer holiday but containers of engines are already on the way and ROK CUP Promotions expects to be fully stocked in a few short weeks.

For more information on ROK Cup USA and ROK Cup Promotions, please feel free to contact ROK CUP USA at (407) 476-5635 or info@rokcupusa.com or Garett Potter at garett@rokcupusa.com.