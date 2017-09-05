Worldwide Performance for Energy Corse

Energy Corse is continuing its podium progression around the world. In Asia, Russia, the United States, Australia and of course in its Italian homeland and in many other European countries, this famouschassis brand increases its status every week in the four corners of the world, in classes as different as KZ, X30, OK or even Briggs and Stratton! Proof of the quality of the distributors and teams that represent Energy Corse with passion, skills and dynamism throughout the season. Meanwhile, the factory team continues to compete at the highest international level, with performances higher still, as the recent Scandinavian event in July has demonstrated…

The Energy Corse European campaign ended with another podium finish in Sweden in KZ2, thanks to Martijn Van Leeuwen’s brilliant race in very difficult conditions. On a slippery track, the drivers were using slick tyres and the Dutch team knew exactly how to react to this unprecedented situation at Kristianstad. Van Leeuwen had already distinguished himself in qualifying by placing in the top five in each of his four heats. Already ranked 4th in May in Belgium and again in the points at Le Mans at the beginning of July, he is now back in 6th place in the final ranking of the 2017 KZ2 European Championship. Sweden’s Isack Sjokvist also made his presence felt, bouncing back from Qualifying.

Théo Nouet, 2nd in Sweden

Throughout the European OK Championship, Théo Nouet demonstrated that he was one of the top rookies in this extremely competitive category. He had two excellent races on his long trip to Scandinavia after climbing onto the second podium of the Summer Cup in Kristianstad, Sweden on 16th July. He also showed off in Finland in the European Championship. On the difficult circuit of Alahärmä, he gained 10 places in the Final to register points for 8th place.

The World events are coming into view

At the European OK-Junior Championship, the young Russian Kirill Smal, who was still racing in 60 Mini in 2016, again gained experience in his first season at this level. His team-mate Frederik Kikkenborg confirmed his progress by gaining 16 places at Le Mans and 11 at Kristianstad on his Swedish home territory.

“The first part of the season was long, but it brought us a lot of satisfaction and confirmation of the performance of our equipment,” said Mick Panigada, the team manager. “Energy Corse has always welcomed young drivers and strives to make progress every year. There will be plenty of room in our awning at the World Championships in Wackersdorf and PFI, whether in the categories with or without gearboxes. We are ready for these important deadlines, as are our engine manufacturers and our various partners. I would also like to congratulate and thank all the drivers and teams who wear our colours. My Facebook page is full of messages about the performance of our chassis around the world. That drives us to always do our best…”

Results

– German Championship (DKM # 4) KZ2 in Wackersdorf: Top five for Martijn van Leeuwen in both races and a victory in the heats

– ECKC (Eastern Canada Karting Championship): 1st with Marco Signoretti (Briggs & Stratton Senior), 2nd with Marco Signoretti in Rotax Senior and 3rd with Taegan Polds in Rotax DD2. Team: Energy North America. Team Manager: Darren White

– SKUSA Pro Tour: Champion with Elliot Cox in Micro Swift. Team: Energy North America

– All-Japan Championship # 4: 1st with Reimei Ito in FS-125 (X30). Team: Energy Japan

– Australian Karting Championship # 4: 1st with Joshua Fife (leader of the championship). Team: Tom Williamson

– X30 Finland Championship: Champion with Patrick Hakal in the 60 Mini Swift. Team: AIX Racing Estonia. Vice champion with Ville Mantyla in X30 Senior

– Rotax Nordic Challenge: Vice-Champion with Tomas Stolcermanis in Mini Max and 1st in the last event in Kandava. Team 333 + Latvian Champion in Mini Max

– Canadian Karting Championship: Champion with Avery Miller in Briggs & Stratton Junior. Team: Energy North America

– Rok Singapore Championship: 3rd with Yevan Davi in ​​Mini Rok. Team: Energy Asia

– X30 Euro Series # 3 in Wackersdorf: 1st with Ugo Ugochukwu in X30 Mini

– Karting South America: Champion with Benja Ramos in Rotax Senior. Team: Energy Chile