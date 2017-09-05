Race Report: GoPro Motorplex Karting Challenge – Round 9

Saturday’s Labor Day weekend Round 9 of the 12-Round GoPro Motorplex Karting Challenge championship series featured 117 competitors across 10 divisions racing under sunny skies and cooler temperatures as the series returned to the regular day racing schedule.

Congrats to all Round 9 winners: Brent Crews (Briggs LO206 Cadet), Erik Evans (Briggs LO206 Junior), Zachary Linsell (Briggs LO206 Senior), Donald Whorton II (IAME KA100 Junior), Dusty Davis (IAME KA100 Senior), Caleb Gafrarar (IAME Mini Swift), Mateo Rubio-Luengo (IAME Swift), Isabella Robusto (IAME Junior), Ashley Rogero (IAME Senior), Todd Shambo (IAME Heavy).

IAME Swift Division:

In the IAME Swift Division, Isaac Beekman wasted no time finding his way to the front of the 17-kart field. Will Robusto locked onto Beekman’s bumper in the second position and the two drivers pulled away from the rest of the field by nearly two seconds. With four laps to go, Robusto made a move to the inside of Beekman entering Turn One to take the lead. With two laps to go, Beekman looked to the inside of Robusto and was able to secure the top spot. However, their battle allowed the rest of the field to close on them quickly and Robusto fell out of contention due to contact with Alex Delemo in the very same corner. In a final-lap battle, Mateo Rubio-Luengo led for the first-time all race and scored the win over Beekman. Delemo finished in third.

IAME Heavy Division Sponsored by Stitch 98:

In the IAME Heavy Division 14-lap final, Todd Shambo built nearly a second lead over the field as Logan Cozzie and Luke Stroud battled hard for second behind him. Shambo secured the victory while Stroud earned second and Cozzie finished in third.

IAME Junior Division:

In the IAME Junior Division 13-lap final, Drew Lindley led the opening laps, but not without strong competition from Caleb Bacon. After four laps, the entire 12-kart field was still pack racing for position. As halfway was shown, the top-three of Lindley, Bacon, Tyler Maxson and Isabella Robusto had broken away from the field. Halfway signaled “go-time” for Bacon as he took advantage of a strong run into Turn Four to steal the lead away from Lindley. Robusto also made her move into the top-three, pushing Maxson back to fourth. With three laps to go, Lindley maneuvered back into the lead, but Bacon settled quickly in line on Lindley’s bumper. On the final lap, Lindley put together a perfect lap to hold off Bacon and score the win. Robusto stole second from Bacon as well in a drag race to the line on the final lap. However, Lindley was given a one position penalty for exceeding track limits, giving the win to Robusto, Lindley in second and Bacon in third.

Briggs LO206 Senior Division:

In the Briggs LO206 Senior division’s 13-lap final, Corey Towles and Zachary Linsell broke away from the 23-kart field, creating a two-kart battle for the victory. With five laps to go, Towles and Linsell made contact in Turn Eight, sending Towles into the grass and Linsell to sneak by into the lead. Towles collected his kart to keep up to speed in second position. On the white flag lap, it was an all-out battle between Linsell and Towles. Towles overtook Linsell with a final corner pass to score the win, while Towles held on to finish second and Doug Rink in third. However, several penalties were handed out following the race to alter the top-three, giving the win to Linsell, followed by Towles and Justin Vancil.

IAME Senior Division Sponsored by CNC Performance Engineering:

In the IAME Senior 17-lap final, Blake Hunt showed the way from the to spot with Ashley Rogero chasing closely behind him in second. With six laps to go, the race between Hunt and Rogero heated up. Rogero looked to the inside of Hunt in Turn Eight, but Hunt held on to continue to lead. On the final lap, Rogero attempted a move on Hunt in Turn Eight again. Unable to complete the pass, Rogero attempted again in Turn Nine. This time she got the job done to score the win over Hunt. Chase Dow rounded out the podium in third.

IAME KA100 Junior Division:

In the KA100 Junior Division 13-lap final, Taylor Stanford overtook Westin Workman by lap three to control the top spot. With five laps to go, the top four of Stanford, Talan Drake, Workman and Donald Whorton II were all nose-to-tail. Drake decided he was tired of playing follow the leader as he overtook Stanford. On the final lap, Drake and Stanford made heavy contact in Turn Four, removing both of them from contention and allowing Whorton to score his first win of the year, followed by Workman in second and Stanford in third.

IAME KA100 Senior Division:

In the KA100 Senior Division, Roman Hanes steered the race from the lead with Ashley Rogero trailing closely in second. After just one lap, Rogero took control of the top spot with a power move down the front stretch entering Turn One. Hanes was also overtaken by Dusty Davis who immediately set his sights on Rogero’s lead. Davis trailed Rogero for the entire race, waiting to make his move until the final lap. Davis overtook Rogero in Turn Eight and held her off for the final three corners to score the win. Rogero finished in second and Chuck Tate in third.

IAME Mini Swift Division:

In the IAME Mini Swift 11-lap final, Caleb Gafrarar led the opening laps with a slight lead over Sofia D’Arrigo in second. As laps wound down, D’Arrigo locked onto Gafrarar’s bumper, but was never able to make a move for the lead. Gafrarar worked hard to keep D’Arrigo behind him throughout the final lap to score the win. D’Arrigo held on to second and Raiden Nicol finished in third.

Briggs LO206 Junior Division:

In the Briggs LO206 Junior division, Erik Evans completed his perfect day after winning the pole in qualifying, the pre-final and the final. Jon Seiler rounded out the podium in second place.

Briggs LO206 Cadet Division Sponsored by Kart Carolina:

In the Briggs LO206 Cadet Division final, Ben Maier led the way with Brent Crews locked onto his bumper. Crews decided to make his move to secure the top spot with a pass in Turn Four after just two laps. As Crews settled into the lead, Maier and Danny Dyszelski chased from second and third. Laps wound down as Maier worked his way back to Crews’ bumper. With two laps to go, the entire field had caught the leaders of Crews and Maier. With the competition knocking on his bumper, Maier made a move to the inside of Crews in Turn 11 to steal the lead with two laps to go. Crews took the lead back briefly before Maier made his final move in Turn 11 on the last lap to earn the win on the final stretch of the race. However, a one position penalty was issued to Maier for exceeding the track limits and the win was given to Crews. Maier settled for second and Dyszelski earned third.

Round 9 Results, Standings>>(http://www.gopromotorplex.com/race-events/past-race-results/2017-karting-challenge-results/)

GoPro Photo Gallery>>(http://www.gopromotorplex.com/gallery/2017-karting-challenge/)

UP NEXT:

Up next is Round 10 of the GoPro Motorplex Karting Challenge on Saturday, Sept. 30.

For more information on the Karting Challenge club series, CLICK HERE>> (http://www.gopromotorplex.com/race-events/kart-owner-events/gopro-motorplex-karting-challenge)