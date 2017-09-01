Checkered Express Launches Transportation Service to Racing Industry Ohio-based company to offer services to racing industry across the country

Checkered Express Units Ready for Business (Photo: Checkered Express)

Checkered Express Inc. (CEI) is excited to announce the launch their newest service- providing transportation services to race teams across the country. The Ohio transportation company has noticed a need in the racing market, and wants to help resolve the hassle of race team trailer transportation.

“As a team owner of Checkered Motorsports, we know what it takes to operate a racing team with a hauler/truck and trailer combination,” comments Csaba Bujdoso, Owner of CEI. “It is difficult to find reliable trucks and CDL drivers for these types of transportation needs. CEI is here to eliminate your worries on and off the road. We take care of the hassle of owning a tractor, the maintenance, and insurance required.”

CEI’s new transportation service includes the set up and handling of logistical transportation needs for hauling race teams’ equipment. CEI has both trucks and CDL drivers on hand and readily available for any race teams that are in a pinch and need help transporting their equipment, or would like to organize transportation for their team for their entire season. CEI always strives to provide personalized services and to meet each customer’s needs, with no job to big or small for their professional team.

Bujdoso continued, “A team’s major expense is in their travel costs and we are looking to help them reduce time, effort and cost in going from track to track.”

This new service will become available on September 11. For more information, contact Csaba or Robert Bujdoso at 330-530-8169, or by email at checkeredexpress@yahoo.com and robert@checkeredexpress@yahoo.com.

About CEI

Checkered Express Inc. (CEI) is a privately held transportation company located in Girard, Ohio. Operating a fleet of tankers, the firm focuses on servicing the used oil/recyclers and agri-community industries. Since its inception in 2000, CEI continues to focus on expanding their unique liquid bulk transportation service capabilities. Thier team of experienced drivers has the highest safety ratings issued by FMCSA, and are pleased to provide inspections or audits as requested. As a company, CEI’s dispatch team and drivers are dedicated to provide personalized services and meet individual client requirements. They pride themselves on their tested and proven ability to serve the needs and meet the individual requirements of customers both large and small.