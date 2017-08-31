Wait Is Over for Priestley’s Win to Continue

With the last event completed back on July 26th, Joey Priestley of Welland has had to wait 4 weeks to win his 9th straight Quick Ink Custom Screen Printing Junior 2 Feature of 2017.

Back on track after a cancelled event and rain outs, the Bobcat of Hamilton Weekly Karting Series Event saw Senior Fun first time racer Doug Nigh take home his first win in his first start.

In other Performance Manufacturing Divisional action – Christopher Crowe took home his second Designed Wright St. Catharines Discount Auto Parts Wilder Racing Engines Novice 1 and 2 Combined Feature, Nigel Pendykoski turned around a disappointing start to win his 4th RCM Racing Equipment Junior 1 Feature, Noah Mamo won his third Superior PetroFuels Junior Restricted Feature while for Travis Majuery – the defending Southern Ontario Modified Lite Racing Association Senior Animal Champion won his 5th Feature of the Season.

Kart Racing continues Tuesday September 5th – Pits Open at 5:30 and when the racing starts at 7 PM – Grandstand Admission is FREE.

Heat Results

Designed Wright St. Catharines Discount Auto Parts Wilder Racing Engines LO206 Performance Manufacturing Novice 1 and 2 Division – 6 laps – Heat 1 – Chris Crowe, Noah Mamo, Austin Nigh, Wayne Swinson, Ben Colavecchia, Scarlett Gaboury, Gavin Lavallee. Heat 2 – Austin Nigh, Noah Mamo, Chris Crowe, Ben Colavecchia, Wayne Swinson, Gavin Lavallee, Scarlett Gaboury.

RCM Racing Equipment Performance Manufacturing LO206 Junior 1 Division – 8 laps – Group 1 Heat 1 – Nigel Pendykoski, Hana Rothwell,Trevor Evans, Korwin Powinski, Madelyn Goulding. Group 1 Heat 2 – Hana Rothwell, Trevor Evans, Korwin Powinski, Madelyn Goulding. DNF – Nigel Pendykoski

Group 2 Heat 1 – Cohen Corbett, Jackson Maytum, Amber White, Logan Iliffe, Aiden Lavallee. Group 2 Heat 2 – Logan Iliffe, Cohen Corbett, Jackson Maytum, Amber White, Aiden Lavallee.

Quick Ink Custom Screen Printing Performance Manufacturing LO206 Junior 2 Division – 8 laps – Heat 1 –Joey Priestley, Joey Owen Kaiser, Zach Trotter. Heat 2 – Joey Priestley, Zach Trotter, Owen Kaiser.

Superior PetroFuels Performance Manufacturing LO206 Junior Restricted Division – 8 laps – Heat 1 – Noah Mamo, Devon Rayment, Jaedon Lawson, Davis Grocott.. Heat 2 – Noah Mamo, Jaedon Lawson, Davis Grocott, Devon Rayment.

Performance Manufacturing Senior Fun Division – 10 laps – Heat 1 – Tom Neale, Mike Speck, Seth Roy, John Pendykoski, Colton Lane, Cameron Lane, Fern Bourque.. Heat 2 – Tom Neale, Seth Roy, John Pendykoski, Mike Speck, Colton Lane, Cameron Lane, Fern Bourque.

Southern Ontario Modified Lite Racing Association Performance Manufacturing Senior Animal Division – 10 laps – Heat 1 – Gary Overholt, Kathleen Lampman, Travis Majuery, Dylan Culp. Heat 2 – Garry Overholt, Travis Majuery, Dylan Culp, Kathleen Lampman.

Burris Tire Feature Results

Designed Wright St. Catharines Discount Auto Parts Wilder Racing Engines Performance Manufacturing LO206 Novice 1 and 2 Division – 8 laps – Chris Crowe, Jacob Mamo, Austin Nigh, Ben Colavecchia, Wayne Swinson, Aiden Lavallee, Scarlett Gaboury.

RCM Racing Equipment Performance Manufacturing LO206 Junior 1 Division – 15 laps – Nigel Pendykoski, Cohen Corbett, Hana Rothwel, Jackson Maytum, Logan Iliffe, Amber White, Trevor Evans, Madelyn Goulding, Korwin Podwinski, Aiden Lavallee.

Quick Ink Custom Screen Printing Performance Manufacturing LO206 Junior 2 Division – 15 laps – Joey Priestley, Zach Trotter, Owen Kaiser.

Superior PetroFuels Performance Manufacturing LO206 Junior Restricted Division – 15 laps – Noah Mamo, Devin Rayment, Davis Grocott, Jaedon Lawson.

Performance Manufacturing Senior Fun Division – 20 laps – Doug Nigh, Mike Speck, Lenny Wiley, Colin Belyea, Matt Sharp, Robert Pearson, Kevin Sharpe, Tom Neale.

Southern Ontario Modified Lite Racing Association Performance Manufacturing Senior Animal Division – 20 laps – Travis Majuery, Gary Overholt, Dylan Culp, Kathleen Lampman,

