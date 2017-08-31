Pre Entry Deadline for Atlanta Grand National September 6

With the finale for the Dunlop/Xeramic National Road Race Series just a few weeks away, entries are pouring in for the season ending Grand National event scheduled for September 15-17 at Atlanta Motorsports Park in Dawsonville, Georgia. The deadline to take advantage of the pre-entry pricing is also fast approaching, with the cutoff date set for Wednesday September 6.

Following a most successful debut in September of 2016, competitors have had this date circled on the calendar for quite some time, as the challenging elevation changes of more than 85 feet, along with the high speed the 2 mile course provides, has drivers patiently waiting their next opportunity on the very unique course.

Activities for the Grand National event will get underway with a full day of practice Friday, beginning at 9am. On Saturday, following practice, competitors will take to the track at 11:15am for the first race of the weekend, with the same schedule slated for Sunday. Competitors will not only be vying for the coveted WKA Grand National Eagle, but the battle for the ultimate 2017 points titles will also be on the line.

Special thanks to the following sponsors for their support in the 2017 season:

Dunlop

Xeramic

Russell Karting Specialties

Competition Karting Inc.

Fisher Racing Engines

West Texas Outlaws

WT Racing

The Agile Group

Hoosier Racing Tires

KALL Racing

Millers Dynotime Racing

To view the Entry Blank and weekend schedule for the season ending Grand National event at Atlanta Motorsports Park, click here.