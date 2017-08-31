2017 Rock Island Grand Prix
September 2-3, 2017: Rock Island Street Course - Rock Island, Illinois
It is RIGP Week! The 2017 edition of the Rock Island Grand Prix is set for this weekend. The annual Labor Day weekend festival is set for September 2-3 as the city streets of Rock Island, Illinois turn into a full racing circuit. Karters from all over North America converge on the Quad Cities area for a chance at earning the prestigious Rock trophy. Be sure to follow this thread along with the EKN Social Media network for updates – Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
Official Website
Official Discussion Thread
Results
EKN Photos
EVENT COVERAGE
Coming Soon
EVENT NEWS
Third Annual Ignite Shootout Takes the Green This Weekend at RIGP
Rock Island Grand Prix Weekend Brings Many Entertainment Options
RIGP King of Streets Purse to Increase If Entries Top 30
One-On-One: Rock Island GP’s Roger Ruthhart
Vega Announces Tire Contingency Program for Rock Island Grand Prix
2017 Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix powered by Mediacom Registration Now Open
TBT: Rock Island Grand Prix 1994
Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix powered by Mediacom to Operate under USAC Licensing in 2017
Event Page: 2016 Rock Island Grand Prix