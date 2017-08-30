Third Annual Ignite Shootout Takes the Green This Weekend at RIGP

August 30, 2017 by David Cole
2016 Ignite Senior winner Jeff Dolian

A stacked field of Briggs & Stratton powered Margay Ignite karts will take the green flag this weekend at the third annual Ignite Shootout at the Rock Island Grand Prix in Rock Island, Illinois.  Building on the successes of the first two years, the 2017 Ignite Shootout will feature the familiar Ignite Junior and Senior and new for this year – Ignite Masters.  Competitors from 9 states will fill the grid this Labor Day weekend looking to tame the streets and walk away with ‘the Rock’ and the Ignite Shootout Cup.  Navigating the streets of the RIGP is a challenge in itself, and the equally prepared spec Ignite karts will guarantee a close race in all three classes, making them the races to watch throughout the weekend.

IGNITE JUNIOR – 11 ENTRIES
#5 Spike Kohlbecker

Kirkwood, Illinois

 #220 Anthony Soberick

Lansford, Pennsylvania
#25 Jacob Bolen

Leland, Illinois

 #53 Evan Stamer

Glen Carbon, Illinois
#34

Joey Kall

Burr Ridge, Illinois

 #31

Hunter Richardson

Edwardsville, Illinois
#9 Jensen Benet

Peoria, Illinois

 #44 Gage Kemp

Bellevue, Illinois
#7 Ashton Wheeler

Donahue, Iowa

 #025 Austin Dahlgren

Rock Island, Illinois
#3 Max Geitzenauer

Anamasa, Iowa

  

 

IGNITE SENIOR – 21 ENTRIES
#89 Andrew Coulter

Quincy, Illinois

 #2 Jordan Bernloehr

Lakeville, Minnesota
#06 Steven McWilliams

Chicago, Illinois

 #4 David Cole

Grand Rapids, Michigan
#111 Gage Rucker

Truxton, Missouri

 #311 Rockwell Secrest

Weldon Springs, Missouri
#90 Nick Todtenhaupt

House Springs, Missouri

 #21 Michael Scharf

Kirkwood, Missouri
#70 Greg Mefford

Glen Carbon, Illinois

 #0 Ryan Bettenhausen

Glen Carbon, Illinois
#08 Brandin Moore

Alton, Illinois

 #11 Keith Scharf

Kirkwood, Missouri
#34 Eric Loddeke

Aviston, Illinois

 #25 Pete Vetter

Arnold, Missouri
#27 Bilrod Scharf

Greenwood, Indiana

 #07 Scott Banner

Brockport, New York
#69 Ken Williams

High Ridge, Missouri

 #5 Pete Schaefer

Moline, Illinois
#17 Nick Ockenfels

Bettendorf, Iowa

 #42 Matt Chubb

St. Peters, Missouri
#77 Colin Predith

Wilwood, Missouri

  

 

IGNITE MASTERS – 20 ENTRIES
#1 Jeff Peoples

Muskegon, Michigan

 #7 Mike Lebrun

East Alton, Illinois
#40 Mike Caparon

Chesterfield, Missouri

 #111 Craig Loddeke

Breese, Illinois
#70 Greg Mefford

Glen Carbon, Illinois

 #0 Ryan Bettenhausen

Glen Carbon, Illinois
#08 Brandin Moore

Alton, Illinois

 #11 Keith Scharf

Kirkwood, Missouri
#10 Rick Skinner

McHenry, Illinois

 #25 Pete Vetter

Arnold, Missouri
#27 Bilrod Scharf

Greenwood, Indiana

 #07 Scott Banner

Brockport, New York
#33 Jon Vernier

Mascoutah, Illinois

 #5 Pete Schaefer

Moline, Illinois
#77 Colin Predith

Wilwood, Missouri

 #69 Ken Williams

House Springs, Missouri
#151 Jacob Wright

Wayzata, Minnesota

 #14 Rich Fasching

St. Louis, Missouri
#55 Scott Geitzenauer

Anamasa, Iowa

 #13 Dan Dahlgren

Rock Island, Illinois

