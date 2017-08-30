Third Annual Ignite Shootout Takes the Green This Weekend at RIGP

(Photo: Margay Racing)

A stacked field of Briggs & Stratton powered Margay Ignite karts will take the green flag this weekend at the third annual Ignite Shootout at the Rock Island Grand Prix in Rock Island, Illinois. Building on the successes of the first two years, the 2017 Ignite Shootout will feature the familiar Ignite Junior and Senior and new for this year – Ignite Masters. Competitors from 9 states will fill the grid this Labor Day weekend looking to tame the streets and walk away with ‘the Rock’ and the Ignite Shootout Cup. Navigating the streets of the RIGP is a challenge in itself, and the equally prepared spec Ignite karts will guarantee a close race in all three classes, making them the races to watch throughout the weekend.

IGNITE JUNIOR – 11 ENTRIES #5 Spike Kohlbecker Kirkwood, Illinois #220 Anthony Soberick Lansford, Pennsylvania #25 Jacob Bolen Leland, Illinois #53 Evan Stamer Glen Carbon, Illinois #34 Joey Kall Burr Ridge, Illinois #31 Hunter Richardson Edwardsville, Illinois #9 Jensen Benet Peoria, Illinois #44 Gage Kemp Bellevue, Illinois #7 Ashton Wheeler Donahue, Iowa #025 Austin Dahlgren Rock Island, Illinois #3 Max Geitzenauer Anamasa, Iowa

IGNITE SENIOR – 21 ENTRIES #89 Andrew Coulter Quincy, Illinois #2 Jordan Bernloehr Lakeville, Minnesota #06 Steven McWilliams Chicago, Illinois #4 David Cole Grand Rapids, Michigan #111 Gage Rucker Truxton, Missouri #311 Rockwell Secrest Weldon Springs, Missouri #90 Nick Todtenhaupt House Springs, Missouri #21 Michael Scharf Kirkwood, Missouri #70 Greg Mefford Glen Carbon, Illinois #0 Ryan Bettenhausen Glen Carbon, Illinois #08 Brandin Moore Alton, Illinois #11 Keith Scharf Kirkwood, Missouri #34 Eric Loddeke Aviston, Illinois #25 Pete Vetter Arnold, Missouri #27 Bilrod Scharf Greenwood, Indiana #07 Scott Banner Brockport, New York #69 Ken Williams High Ridge, Missouri #5 Pete Schaefer Moline, Illinois #17 Nick Ockenfels Bettendorf, Iowa #42 Matt Chubb St. Peters, Missouri #77 Colin Predith Wilwood, Missouri

IGNITE MASTERS – 20 ENTRIES #1 Jeff Peoples Muskegon, Michigan #7 Mike Lebrun East Alton, Illinois #40 Mike Caparon Chesterfield, Missouri #111 Craig Loddeke Breese, Illinois #70 Greg Mefford Glen Carbon, Illinois #0 Ryan Bettenhausen Glen Carbon, Illinois #08 Brandin Moore Alton, Illinois #11 Keith Scharf Kirkwood, Missouri #10 Rick Skinner McHenry, Illinois #25 Pete Vetter Arnold, Missouri #27 Bilrod Scharf Greenwood, Indiana #07 Scott Banner Brockport, New York #33 Jon Vernier Mascoutah, Illinois #5 Pete Schaefer Moline, Illinois #77 Colin Predith Wilwood, Missouri #69 Ken Williams House Springs, Missouri #151 Jacob Wright Wayzata, Minnesota #14 Rich Fasching St. Louis, Missouri #55 Scott Geitzenauer Anamasa, Iowa #13 Dan Dahlgren Rock Island, Illinois

For Margay Racing updates, follow us on Facebook and Instagram.