Third Annual Ignite Shootout Takes the Green This Weekend at RIGP
A stacked field of Briggs & Stratton powered Margay Ignite karts will take the green flag this weekend at the third annual Ignite Shootout at the Rock Island Grand Prix in Rock Island, Illinois. Building on the successes of the first two years, the 2017 Ignite Shootout will feature the familiar Ignite Junior and Senior and new for this year – Ignite Masters. Competitors from 9 states will fill the grid this Labor Day weekend looking to tame the streets and walk away with ‘the Rock’ and the Ignite Shootout Cup. Navigating the streets of the RIGP is a challenge in itself, and the equally prepared spec Ignite karts will guarantee a close race in all three classes, making them the races to watch throughout the weekend.
|IGNITE JUNIOR – 11 ENTRIES
|#5 Spike Kohlbecker
Kirkwood, Illinois
|#220 Anthony Soberick
Lansford, Pennsylvania
|#25 Jacob Bolen
Leland, Illinois
|#53 Evan Stamer
Glen Carbon, Illinois
|#34
Joey Kall
Burr Ridge, Illinois
|#31
Hunter Richardson
Edwardsville, Illinois
|#9 Jensen Benet
Peoria, Illinois
|#44 Gage Kemp
Bellevue, Illinois
|#7 Ashton Wheeler
Donahue, Iowa
|#025 Austin Dahlgren
Rock Island, Illinois
|#3 Max Geitzenauer
Anamasa, Iowa
|IGNITE SENIOR – 21 ENTRIES
|#89 Andrew Coulter
Quincy, Illinois
|#2 Jordan Bernloehr
Lakeville, Minnesota
|#06 Steven McWilliams
Chicago, Illinois
|#4 David Cole
Grand Rapids, Michigan
|#111 Gage Rucker
Truxton, Missouri
|#311 Rockwell Secrest
Weldon Springs, Missouri
|#90 Nick Todtenhaupt
House Springs, Missouri
|#21 Michael Scharf
Kirkwood, Missouri
|#70 Greg Mefford
Glen Carbon, Illinois
|#0 Ryan Bettenhausen
Glen Carbon, Illinois
|#08 Brandin Moore
Alton, Illinois
|#11 Keith Scharf
Kirkwood, Missouri
|#34 Eric Loddeke
Aviston, Illinois
|#25 Pete Vetter
Arnold, Missouri
|#27 Bilrod Scharf
Greenwood, Indiana
|#07 Scott Banner
Brockport, New York
|#69 Ken Williams
High Ridge, Missouri
|#5 Pete Schaefer
Moline, Illinois
|#17 Nick Ockenfels
Bettendorf, Iowa
|#42 Matt Chubb
St. Peters, Missouri
|#77 Colin Predith
Wilwood, Missouri
|IGNITE MASTERS – 20 ENTRIES
|#1 Jeff Peoples
Muskegon, Michigan
|#7 Mike Lebrun
East Alton, Illinois
|#40 Mike Caparon
Chesterfield, Missouri
|#111 Craig Loddeke
Breese, Illinois
|#70 Greg Mefford
Glen Carbon, Illinois
|#0 Ryan Bettenhausen
Glen Carbon, Illinois
|#08 Brandin Moore
Alton, Illinois
|#11 Keith Scharf
Kirkwood, Missouri
|#10 Rick Skinner
McHenry, Illinois
|#25 Pete Vetter
Arnold, Missouri
|#27 Bilrod Scharf
Greenwood, Indiana
|#07 Scott Banner
Brockport, New York
|#33 Jon Vernier
Mascoutah, Illinois
|#5 Pete Schaefer
Moline, Illinois
|#77 Colin Predith
Wilwood, Missouri
|#69 Ken Williams
House Springs, Missouri
|#151 Jacob Wright
Wayzata, Minnesota
|#14 Rich Fasching
St. Louis, Missouri
|#55 Scott Geitzenauer
Anamasa, Iowa
|#13 Dan Dahlgren
Rock Island, Illinois
