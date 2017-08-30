Sanzaru Games Race #7 – Back To School Time Kid Karts to be the Feature Race

Race #7 of the Sanzaru Games Karting Championship Series marks the end of the summer vacation period and back to school for many of the drivers in the Series. The Sprint track configuration will challenge the drivers for this race with the Featured Class being Kid Karts which will run on the Sunday program.

This the first year that the Kid Kart class is running for a championship. The Kid Kart season is for 6 races with the best 5 finishes counting toward the championship. Race #7 of the Series will actually be the fourth race in the Kid Kart schedule and for the second and last time this year, it will be run as part of the Sunday program. Five practice sessions of Kid Karts are also part of the Saturday Practice schedule.

The first two races of the year were dominated by Jack Iliffe, winning all the heats and both Mains. But Jack’s family had to move to Texas, thus leaving open a great battle for top honors in this class. Casey Moyer won Race #3 and is leading the point’s battle with pressure for the class crown coming from Christian Cameron, Mason Garwood, Andrew Freire and Sasha Ryabov.

Another special feature of Race #7 will be the conclusion of the mini ROK Cup Series, this being a five race series which ends at Race #7 and where 5 classes will crown the top driver who will get an invite to the ROK Cup World Finals in Europe that will be held later this year. Four of the five classes have the class winners already in place, but the Junior ROK class still has a close four driver battle to get the World Finals invite. Austin Torgerson is in the lead with Bryson Lew, William Ferguson and Christopher Martin close behind. This should be a great race to watch this weekend.

The race weekend will start with a Practice day on Saturday. All classes will be able to get in as many as eight practice sessions during the day. Practice starts at 8:30 AM and runs to 6:00 PM. Registration will open at 7:30 AM. Practice is open to all drivers who are up to normal racing speeds with a kart that meets current karting safety specifications. Cost is $60 for Practice for all classes except Kid Karts. Kid Karts will have 5 sessions on Saturday for a cost of $30.

Sunday’s race day begins at 8:10 AM with a quick round of practice for the nine race groups followed by a five lap group Qualifying session, two eight lap Pre-Mains and a 15 lap Main. Kid Karts will run 6 lap Pre-Mains and a 10 lap Main. Registration will open at 7:00 AM. Race Entry is $110, $15 for transponder rental if needed, $10 for all crew and spectators, and kids under 12 years old are $5. Kid Kart Entry fee is $50 and this includes the transponder. Registration is at the old administration building on the right side as you enter Sonoma Raceway, look for the Sanzaru Games Registration sign.

