2018 Eastern Canadian Rotax Max Challenge to Send Drivers to Grand Finals

SRA Karting International, Canadian distributor of the BRP-Rotax kart engines, is proud to announce the set-up of a 4 round Championship with two events in Ontario and two in Québec. Invitations for the 2018 Rotax MAX Challenge Grand Finals will be awarded.

For Michel Boisclair, president of SRA, “the Rotax MAX Challenge is the strongest program in the karting industry. With 360 drivers from 60 different countries, the Rotax Grand Finals is the most prestigious and most spectacular karting event in the world. The spirit of this event is unique. For the past 17 years the Rotax program has given many Canadian drivers the opportunity to shine at the World level. It was also a fantastic experience at the international level for many Canadian drivers. As we are seeing this summer, the product is back at the top quality level, easier than ever to run and the support from Rotax with their warranty and their tools (regular visits of major national events, online videos, jetting application for smartphone, etc.) is still unequaled in the industry”.

“It was important for us to continue offering to competitors from Ontario, Québec, Maritimes and the Northeastern USA a strong series. Our vast experience in race organization supported by our video marshaling system will bring this series to the top level to insure a strong and fair competition. Drivers not only want to win, they want to win against the best and this is our goal for 2018,” added Patrick Moreau, coordinator of the Rotax MAX Challenge Canada.

Of course, the 2018 Eastern Canadian Rotax MAX Challenge series will include additional classes. Venues, dates and details will be announced in a near future once confirmed. Make sure to visit our website maxchallenge.ca and our Facebook page facebook.com/rmc.canada periodically.