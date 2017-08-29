Rasmus Joutsimies Joins Forces with Team CRG in OKJ

The young Finnish driver Rasmus Joutsimies will be among the fields of CRG in the forthcoming World Championship that will take place on September 24th in England.

CRG Racing Team is happy to announce the technical and sporting collaboration with the driver Rasmus Joutsimies for category OK-Junior.

The 14 years old Finn will join the team starting from the next World Championship to be run in England at the PFI International Circuit next September 24th, before continuing with the WSK Final Cup in Adria.

The agreement also includes an option regarding category OK for season 2018. Rasmus Joutsimies has contested an excellent season in class OKJ this year, shining several times in CIK-FIA races and in the Finnish Championship.

Rasmus’ first kart has been a CRG “Puffo” at the age of 4 and his CV includes 92 wins out of 137 races run. As all works drivers, Rasmus will employ IAME engines managed by KVS, with which he already had the chance to collaborate during the season.

CRG Racing Team’s manager Glenn Keyart, commented the agreement in this way: “We are delighted to welcome Rasmus to the team. He will certainly make our line up for the World Championship even stronger. He is a quick and resolute driver, I am sure we will work well together.”

The young Finn enthusiastically commented this new phase of his career: “Being part of CRG Racing Team is a dream come true for me. I will give my 100% to get the best possible result. I am certain that I will quickly get up to speed with the material and working method of the team. Several very famous drivers have been racing for CRG in karting and the chance of wearing these colors is an honour and a great opportunity for me.”