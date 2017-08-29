Entry Blank for WKA Barnesville Bash Now Available

Officials for World Karting and the Georgia Sprint Karting Association are proud to announce the entry blank for the “Barnesville Bash” for the RLV Tuned Exhaust Products Gold Cup Series is now online. The event, slated for October 6-8 at the legendary Lamar County Speedway in Georgia, promises to be stacked with great competition, as some of the very best 4 Cycle competitors in the country will be vying for the top shelf of the podium, not to mention the opportunity to grab some great prizes, being awarded to the weekends overall top 3 in the national classes.

Classes that will be offered at Barenesville that weekend include:

LO206/2Cycle Kid Kart

GT Machine Junior Pro Gas

GT Machine Sportsman Pro Gas

Target Distributing Senior LO206

Water Medic Junior LO206

CIK LO206 Senior

Boon and Sons Sportsman LO206

Rookie

Masters Senior

Coyote Racing Chassis Senior Pro Gas

These national classes will be running each day on Saturday and Sunday, with practice, qualifying, a heat race and final making up the bulk of each day. Prior to that, there will be a full day of practice on Friday, followed by the traditional Friday evening Shootout races, featuring the Sportsman LO206, Junior LO206, and Senior LO206 classes.

Complimenting the Lamar County Speedway staff will be WKA Gold Cup National Race Director Jayson Brown, as well as longtime WKA Tech Man Bobby Gettys, taking care of competitors on and off the track. Additionally, the national staff will be completed by former WKA National announcer Buddy Long, who will be returning to the booth to call the weekend action from beginning to end.

Competitors wishing to make parking arrangements can contact Vicki Forsyth at vforsyth6096@gmail .com.

The 2017 finale for the Gold Cup Series at Barnesville will clearly be one to attend, as the tight, tricky track, with elevation changes, clearly challenges driver and machine. This will be one to watch!!!!

To view the entry blank for the Barnesville Bash, click here.