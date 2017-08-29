Colorado Karting Tour Announces 2017 Colorado Karting Classic 3-Hour Endurance Race to Feature Large Cash Payout

The Colorado Karting Tour is proud to announce the 2017 Colorado Karting Classic, set to take place on October 14, at Unser Karting & Events, Centennial. The event will feature multiple racing classes, and provides racers in the state and nationwide the opportunity to compete against each other in lengthy races around the challenging 1-mile-long Unser Karting facility.

The event will feature several classes, including Junior 1, Junior 2, and of course, the Adult LO206 category. In this class, racers will have the opportunity to compete for 3 hours to claim the top prize, a $1,000 cash payout to the winners, with $775 for 2nd, and $500 for 3rd. The Junior 1 and Junior 2 races are set to be lengthier than normal events as well, with both classes competing in races set to last 1 hour.

“I am very excited to bring this event to the state of Colorado,” stated Scott Williams, President of The Colorado Karting Tour. “We have seen our series grow substantially in the last year, and this seems like a great way for us to celebrate a successful 2017, and give the racers something unique to cap off a great season.” Williams was quick to credit the staff at Unser Karting Centennial for being instrumental in making the event possible, as well as highlight the popularity of the Adult LO206 category as being a primary driver for considering such an event. “For an endurance-type event, the Briggs & Stratton package has the durability and reliability to make it accessible to racers of varying levels of experience to truly enjoy an endurance type event,” explained Williams.

While not mandatory, entrants in the Adult LO206 category are strongly encouraged to team up, and compete with multiple drivers. CKT has placed several competition rules in place for this event to further encourage racers to make regular pit stops and driver changes, facilitated through a designated hot-pit area adjacent to the track.

For racers that do not intend to compete in one of the Briggs-powered categories on hand, CKT will be hosting two 30-minute races for “Run What Ya Brung” competitors. These events will open up the day’s action to those with any 2 or 4-cycle karting engine, and will be split by age of the driver, with one event held for racers under the age of 15, the other for drivers older than 15.

At present, The Colorado Karting Tour is refining and finishing associated paperwork detailing entry fees, competition rules, and the cash payout stipulations. Additional information including the competition rules, entry fees, etc. will be released shortly.

For questions or feedback about The 2017 Colorado Karting Classic, reach out to us by email at: Cjkc.info@gmail.com