Superkarts! USA SuperNationals 21 Registration Opens August 27 Remaining spots into karting’s largest event opens to all competitors worldwide

The 2017 Superkarts! USA Pro Tour was completed just two weeks ago with the eighth running of the SummerNationals, which set a new entry record for the event that was held at New Castle Motorsports Park in Indiana. With the season’s champions now decided, the focus turns to year-end celebration as in just over 80 days, competitors from around the world will converge on the Las Vegas Convention Center for the 21st running of the SKUSA SuperNationals. On November 15-19, karters will take on a new circuit on brand new pavement searching for a chance at scoring a main event victory on SuperSunday, etching their name in the history books. Drivers planning to be part of the pinnacle event of North American karting should be prepared, as registration is set to open to the public on Sunday, August 27.

“The first two decades of this event are behind us, and now we look to the future,” stated Superkarts! USA CEO Tom Kutscher. “Everyone knows how much I love the SuperNationals. It’s the race everyone in the world wants to take part in. This will be our 12th year hosting the event, and each year comes with its own little challenges and rewards. The new track is going to be exciting, and we’ve been working closely with the design group to have an even better layout this year. I thought last year’s track was badass, but this one is going to take it to a new level.”

The Priority Pre-Entry Program for SuperNationals 21 was completed on August 21, allowing SKUSA Pro Tour and ProKart Challenge competitors (California, Texas, Can-Am) to enter before all classes were open to the public. Registration via the MotorsportsReg.com SKUSA link will open to all competitors looking to be part of SuperNationals 21 at 7pm (PDT) on Sunday, August 27. In total, there will be nine categories taking part in the 21st annual event. Each of the categories will have a cap of entries allowed to enter.

KZ – 44 drivers

S1 Pro Stock Honda – 44 drivers

S2 Semi-Pro Stock Honda – 44 drivers

S4 Master Stock Honda – 44 drivers

S4 Super Master Stock Honda – 44 drivers

X30 Senior – 88 drivers

X30 Master – 88 drivers

X30 Junior – 88 drivers

Mini Swift – 88 drivers

Micro Swift – 44 drivers

The new location of the SKUSA SuperNationals course and paddock is north of the LVCC ‘Gold Lot’ where the two previous editions were held. The Riviera stood on this property from 1955 to 2016 and is now the LVCC ‘Diamond Lot’, unveiled on January 4, 2017, and site of the 2017 SuperNationals. One unique aspect of the new location is its most western portion is directly on the Las Vegas Boulevard. The general public walks the famous Las Vegas Strip from sun up to well after sun down, and those strolling near the LVCC will be able to not only hear, but see, the over 500 drivers competing at the SuperNationals 21.

“For 2017, we are again venturing on new territory by moving over to the Diamond Lot,” added Kutscher. “This will be the first time the SuperNationals and karting will be right alongside the Las Vegas Strip. We have some ideas on how to introduce what we do here for the week to the general public. Things are in the works to make this another unique and exciting SuperNationals!”

The Las Vegas Convention Center Diamond Lot is in closer proximity to the crosswalk at Paradise Road and Elvis Presley Boulevard near the host hotel – Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. The room block for the SuperNationals 21 at the Westgate is now open, with complete information and link to the reservation page available on the SKUSA website. The room block closes October 20, so reserve yours today.

New for the SKUSA SuperNationals will be the addition of the 2017 SKUSA Pro Tour Award Presentations. Last year, the 2016 SKUSA Pro Tour completed on SuperSunday at the 20th SuperNationals, with the final points tabulated that evening and trophies awarded inside the Westgate during a prize ceremony. For 2017, the Award Presentations are scheduled for Wednesday, November 16 following the on-track action with a location to be determined. More information on the event will be released as the event draws closer.

With the new lot location comes a new layout for the racing circuit and the paddock. SKUSA has called in SuperNationals 20 track designers Howie Idelson and three-time SuperNationals winner Bonnier Moulton to once again provide their expertise in providing the most challenging, safe, and raceable circuit for 2017. Added to the track design staff is 2003 SuperNationals winner Wesley Boswell. On-site examinations will take place in September with a final layout to be revealed just prior to the SuperNationals week in November.

For more information on anything related to Superkarts! USA, please visit the website – www.superkartsusa.com and be sure to follow the Superkarts! USA Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram accounts – or call the SKUSA head office at 951-491-0808.