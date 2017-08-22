WKA Manufacturers Cup Series – 2017 AMK Race Products Nationals August 25-27, 2017: Wolf Paving Raceway - Dousman, Wisconsin

The 2017 WKA Manufacturers Cup Series resumes this weekend with the fourth event on the year. The AMK Race Products Nationals is set for the Wolf Paving Raceway in Dousman, Wisconsin on August 25-27. The home of the Badger Kart Club expanded its circuit this year, with WKA set to enjoy the historic facility and wrap up the Bridgestone Mid-Season Shootout.

