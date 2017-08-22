Gruber Grabs 3 Wins at Thompson

Bandit Racing Chassis kart pilot Camden Gruber grabbed three wins Saturday and Sunday August 4-6 at North East Ohio’s premier kart racing circuit Thompson Kart Raceway who was hosting round three of the American Kart Racing Association/Vega Tires USA American Sprint Cup Championship’s Northern Tour. That Saturday Gruber led Coyote kart pilot Blake Boon in Ionic Edge Chassis Pro Gas Cadet and 206 Cadet where Will Loller was third across the stripe. Sunday he beat Boon in Kart City Performance 206 Cadet with Loller finishing third again.

Three racers were double winners that weekend. Eric Goldstein swept the Pro Gas Junior offerings and Dru Lyda did the same in Yamaha Cadet. Saturday Kyle Raymond and J.T. Novosielski chased Lyda across the finish line. Sunday Novosielski was second with Loller trailing in third.

Pittsburgh, PA based Adkins Speed Center powered PRC Kart pilot Roger Myers dominated both Yamaha Senior offerings. Kris McCrone captured second each day.

Andrew Svobada and Garrett Davis split the Boon & Sons 206 Junior with Svobada scoring Saturday’s win and Davis dominated Sunday’s field. Svobada’s brother Cody was second on Saturday.

Rochester, NY racer Jason Zobkiw’s Kart City Performance powered Coyote Wide Track kart ruled Saturday’s Razor Chassis/Roberts Kart Shop 206 Heavy. Fellow New Yorker Chris Cirillo, of Long Island was second piloting a Margay 206 package that has kept him in the points lead all season. Extreme Kart Pilot Ryan Miller led 206 racers across the stripe.

With the Thompson race in the record book Northern Tour racers have one more race on their 2017 schedule Nicholson Speedway in Chestertown, MD September 15-17. Then on October 27-29 they will their Southern Tour partners October 27-29 at Jacksonville, FL’s 103rd Street Sports Complex for the American Sprint Cup Grand Nationals.