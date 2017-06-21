EKN Debrief – Episode 6

The longest podcast yet as the EKN duo of Rob Howden and David Cole sit down to discuss the latest news and reports in karting with the latest EKN Debrief – presented by Streeter Super Stands. The two talk about the latest news from the last two weeks and go over the recent events – including Route 66 Sprint Series, Rok Cup USA Midwest, Los Angeles Karting Championship and Texas ProKart Challenge. Rob tracks down Texas PKC promoter Gina French to discuss their program, and the upcoming new facilities the series will compete at. The show wraps up with the Operation Grassroots segment and the Racing Calendar presented by 3G Kart Racing.

Visit the EKN Podcast page or find them on Podbean.com