Battle of Tires to Highlight WKA VIR Road Race Weekend

Located in the shadows of one of the many Goodyear Tire Manufacturing Facilities in nearby Danville, Virginia, it’s only fitting that stop #4 for the Dunlop / Xeramic National Road Race Series presented by Russell Karting, will be the site of a friendly little wheel war July 21-23 at Virginia International Raceway in neighboring Alton, Virginia.

As competitors prepare for the Summer Nationals at the famed Virginia Road Course, both Jim Russell Jr of Dunlop, the series title sponsor, as well as Adam Batton and the folks of Hoosier Racing Tires, have elected to have a little fun with a few classes on Saturday afternoon, thus awarding a set of tires to winners in 4 specific classes. The classes of choice are the following:

Hoosier Racing Tire Animal Heavy

Yamaha Sportsman Heavy

WT Racing IAME Sprint

Fisher Racing Engines Stock Honda

In order for a driver to be eligible to receive the tires, he/she MUST be running either the Dunlop or Hoosier brand on all four corners of the kart.

Tires, and/or certificates for the tires will be available at the track for competitors on that weekend.

The Battle of the Tires adds yet another element to the prestige of racing on one of Americas legendary road courses. With the North Course being repaved in July of last year, competitors are more than ready for a return to the historic course, a key race in the battle for the respective overall national titles, with the Grand National event at Atlanta Motorsports Park in September hanging in the balance as the deciding race to determine the 2017 national champions.

In addition to tires being awarded on the track, there will also be 2 sets of rain tires given away during the weekend.

Tons of national and local option classes will be offered on that weekend, ranging from Cadet Karts to 4 different Vintage Classes, offering something for every age group available.

Activities for the VIR Summer Nationals get underway with a full day of practice Friday, followed by two jammed packed days of racing Saturday and Sunday.

Drivers wishing to enter can do so by going to: Woodbridgekartclub.com and registering.

To view the entry information and weekend schedule, CLICK HERE.