EKN Constructors Championship – June 20 OTK brands hold top two positions at halfway point of season

The first half of the 2017 eKartingNews.com Constructors Championship is in the books. The summer months are here, with thousands of karters hitting tracks all across North America, enjoying the fun and excitement that is karting. At the national level, teams and drivers are gearing up for the second half of the season, looking to put themselves in contention for championships.

There is no question OTK is among the top brands in the world, and now for the first time, holds the top two positions in the EKN Constructors Championship. Tony Kart remains the top chassis at the halfway point, continuing to score points at every event thus far in 2017 while doubling its lead from March. Tony Kart was top of the charts in four of the 11 races since the last edition of the EKN CC standings. Moving up to second is FA Kart, the sister brand to Tony Kart. FA scored in 9 of the last 11 races, including second in points at three of them. Their advancement has dropped Birel ART down to third, despite earning the highest total at the SKUSA SpringNationals.

Holding firm in the top-five is Kosmic and Benik. With Kosmic fourth, three OTK models are inside the top-five. Kosmic was highest at the Challenge of the Americas finale and the opening round of the Can-Am Karting Challenge. Benik is the leader in Cadet racing to date, scoring the fifth highest in the EKN CC Standings utilizing just the Cadet only categories. 40 points at the SKUSA SpringNationals is the highest total in 2017.

Jumping up to sixth, gaining momentum to break into the top-five is CompKart. At the third round of the California ProKart Challenge, CompKart came away with the highest total. Sodi Kart drops one spot to seventh, not far behind thanks to the second highest total at the SKUSA SpringNationals. Top Kart holds onto the eighth position, banking 75% of its points from the WKA events, including the Winter Cup and Manufacturers Cup Series programs.

CRG stays ninth in the order, banking 43% of its points at the SKUSA SpringNationals with a solid outing by the CRG Nordam operation. Energy is another brand that is gaining points thanks to its contingent in the Cadet divisions. The third highest total at the WKA and USPKS events at Pittsburgh International Race Complex helped to put them at the 100-point mark.

EKN Constructors Championship Upcoming Events



Date Series Event Track Location 6/25 US Open Grand Nationals New Jersey Motorsports Park Millville-NJ 7/8 California ProKart Challenge Round 4 Santa Maria Kart Track Santa Maria- CA 7/15 Texas ProKart Challenge Round 4 Amarillo Kart Track Amarillo-TX 7/16 WKA Manufacturers Cup Series Round 5-6 New Castle Motorsports Park New Castle-IN 7/23 Can-Am Karting Challenge Round 3-4 Greg Moore Raceway Chilliwack- BC 7/30 United States Pro Kart Series Round 5-6 New Castle Motorsports Park New Castle-IN 8/13 SKUSA Pro Tour SummerNationals Round 5-6 New Castle Motorsports Park New Castle-IN 8/27 WKA Manufacturers Cup Series Round 7-8 Badger Kart Club Dousman-WI

Inside the Numbers:

1

Number of brands scoring points in all 24 events – Tony Kart

5

Number of brands scoring points in for first time in 2017 to the EKN Constructors Championship (Ricciardo, Fullerton, Exprit, Gold, Maddox)

10

Number of brands over 100 mark

11

Number of brands to outscore Tony Kart at events on the season – Kosmic, CRG, Birel ART, FA Kart, Top Kart, Sodi Kart, Praga, Aluminos, Merlin, Benik, CompKart – eclipsing the total for the 2016 season (5)

20

Highest number of brands scoring at one event (SKUSA Pro Tour SpringNationals)

38

Total number of brands scoring points

70

Highest event point total of the season – Sodi Kart (SKUSA Pro Tour WinterNationals)

302

Margin from first to second

EKN Constructors Championship Guidelines

The EKN Constructors Championship calculation process includes the top-five finishers in each recognized class (Senior-Master-Junior-Cadet classes). The SKUSA SuperNationals and US Rotax Grand Nationals will earn points with the following structure; 1st=20 points, 2nd=16 points, 3rd=12 points, 4th=8 points, 5th=4 points. The SKUSA Pro Tour and US Open will earn points with the following structure; 1st=10 points, 2nd=8 points, 3rd=6 points, 4th=4 points, 5th=2 points. The remaining events will continue to be awarded with the previous ranking system; with first place earning five (5) points down to fifth place earning one (1) point for each category. There is a minimum of 10 starting entries for the class points to be counted toward the season total in the EKN CC standings.

EKN Constructors Championship – as of June 20, 2017

