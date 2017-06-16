2017 eKartingNews.com Driver Rankings Powered by Bell Racing USA – TaG – June 16

Norberg assumes lead heading into summer season

June 16, 2017 by David Cole
(Photo: EKN)

We are now at the halfway point of the season for the EKN TaG Driver Rankings Powered by Bell Racing USA. Just under 60 events are in the books of those listed on the 2017 calendar with another 60 on the horizon, determining who the best TaG drivers are in the United States. The brand new Bell Racing helmet for the driver who finishes the 2017 season on top is still up for grabs, with a new driver in the number one slot this month.

2016 SKUSA Pro Tour champion Ryan Norberg (PSL / Birel ART), with a victory at the SpringNationals, jumped to the top spot this month. That has pushed 2016 SKUSA SuperNationals winner Jake Craig (RPM / Tony Kart) down to the second spot, only improving his total by three points an up-and-down SpringNationals. Still holding the third spot, something not unfamiliar to him, is KartSport North America / Praga driver Brandon Jarsocrak. The three are at the top of the SKUSA Pro Tour standings, with Norberg leading over Jarsocrak and Craig.

Fourth and fifth remain unchanged with WinterNationals winner Zach Holden (Comet / Tony Kart) and Challenge of the Americas two-time champ Christian Brooks (Nash / FA Kart). Holden lost points after losing his results from Phoenix last year, unable to reach the podium in Sonoma. Brooks was at Simraceway, just not in a drivers suit as he is putting his focus this summer on his second season of the Red Bull Global RallyCross Lites program. My guess is he will be at the SuperNationals this November, with the odds high on him becoming a first-time winner.

For a second straight year, Braden Eves (MDD / Vemme) was a victor at the SpringNationals. Last year on Sunday in Phoenix, this year on Sunday in Sonoma. Eves did lose a few points but jumped up to the sixth spot. He pushed down Brandon Lemke, as the now Top Kart driver is focus on only the WKA Manufacturers Cup Series program this season, along with some stock car racing. Holding firm in eighth is Austin Garrison as the J3 / CompKart driver just missed the USPKS event in Pittsburgh to take part in his high school graduation ceremony. Congrats to Austin.

Jumping up to ninth is fellow J3 / CompKart driver David Ilavia. The Texan, who loves Whataburger, led during the wild SpringNationals Round Four main event, recording one of his best SKUSA Pro Tour finishes with a sixth-place result. Down to ninth is Nicky Hays, making it three straight CompKart drivers in the top-10. Hays has yet to land on the podium at the SKUSA Pro Tour, but remains the championship leader as the defending champion at the California ProKart Challenge. No driver this month fell out of the top-10.

Upcoming EKN TaG Driver Rankings Schedule

Date Series Class Track Location Rank
6/17 Los Angeles Karting Championship #5 IAME Senior CalSpeed Karting Center Fontana, CA 8
6/17 Route 66 Sprint Series #3 IAME Senior Michiana Raceway Park South Bend, IN 8
6/18 Rok Cup USA Midwest #1 Rok Senior Oakland Valley Raceway Park Cuddebackville, NY 8
6/18 Route 66 Sprint Series #4 IAME Senior Michiana Raceway Park South Bend, IN 8
6/25 US Rotax Grand Nationals Rotax Senior New Jersey Motorsports Park Millville, NJ 9.5
7/8 Northwest Gold Cup #7 TaG Senior Mountain High Raceway Spanaway, WA 8
7/8 Route 66 Sprint Series #5 IAME Senior Mid-State Raceway Springfield, IL 8
7/8 SKUSA California ProKart Challenge #4 IAME Senior Santa Maria Kart Track Santa Maria, CA 9
7/9 Northwest Gold Cup #8 TaG Senior Mountain High Raceway Spanaway, WA 8
7/9 Rok Cup USA Midwest #2 Rok Senior New Castle Motorsports Park New Castle, IN 8
7/9 Route 66 Sprint Series #6 IAME Senior Mid-State Raceway Springfield, IL 8
7/15 Los Angeles Karting Championship #6 IAME Senior CalSpeed Karting Center Fontana, CA 8
7/15 Sanzaru Games Karting Championship #5 Rotax Senior Simraceway Performance Karting Center Sonoma, CA 8
7/15 WKA Manufacturers Cup Series #5 IAME Senior New Castle Motorsports Park New Castle, IN 8.5
7/16 SKUSA Texas ProKart Challenge #4 IAME Senior Amarillo Kart Circuit Amarillo, TX 8.5
7/16 WKA Manufacturers Cup Series #6 IAME Senior New Castle Motorsports Park New Castle, IN 8.5
7/22 Can-Am Karting Challenge #3 Rotax Senior Greg Moore Raceway Chilliwack, BC 8.5
7/22 Gearup Challenge F-Series #4 Formula TaG Pittsburgh International Race Complex Wampum, PA 8
7/23 Can-Am Karting Challenge #4 Rotax Senior Greg Moore Raceway Chilliwack, BC 8.5
7/29 United States Pro Kart Series #5 IAME Pro New Castle Motorsports Park New Castle, IN 9
7/30 United States Pro Kart Series #6 IAME Pro New Castle Motorsports Park New Castle, IN 9

NEW TaG #1 – Ryan Norberg
Orlando, Florida

(Photo: EKN)

Despite winning three SKUSA Pro Tour races in 2016, Norberg never reached the #1 spot in the EKN Driver Rankings. Adding his fourth victory in nine SKUSA main events over the last two years, the Florida driver can now call the #1 spot his. Norberg was able to leave Sonoma with a victory, taking over the championship lead thanks to his solid results at the WinterNationals and staying toward the front all weekend in Sonoma. The PSL Karting / Birel ART driver won both main events last year at the SummerNationals, and there is no question he will be on everyone’s stop watch as the #1 ‘target’ throughout the weekend in New Castle this August.

Point Breakdown

Race Rank Finish Points
SKUSA SummerNationals ’16 #1 9 1 1092
SKUSA SummerNationals ’16 #2 9 1 1090
SKUSA SuperNationals ’16 10 8 1087
SKUSA WinterNationals ’17 #1 9.5 4 1101
SKUSA WinterNationals ’17 #2 9.5 5 1090
SKUSA SpringNationals ’17 #1 9.5 1 1144
SKUSA SpringNationals ’17 #2 9.5 7 1076

Inside the Stats
Average Finish: 3.86
Average Points: 1097.1
Total Points: 7680

**************************************

TaG #2 – Jake Craig
Mission Viejo, California

(Photo: EKN)

There is no doubting that Jake Craig is among the top karting drivers in North America today. The SoCal driver ran off with a string of wins including the Rotax Grand Nationals, SKUSA SuperNationals and then the inaugural WinterNationals victor to put himself in the record books. The SpringNationals was up-and-down, getting taken out Saturday in the main event in the opening corners, only to miss out on the victory Sunday after a hard-fought battle with Norberg. New Castle has not been kind to Craig in the past, and the RPM / Tony Kart pilot can put himself back into the #1 spot in the Driver Rankings with a solid SummerNationals to close out the SKUSA Pro Tour.

Point Breakdown

Race Rank Finish Points
SKUSA SummerNationals ’16 #1 9 11 983
US Rotax Grand Nationals 2016 10 1 1105
California ProKart Challenge ’16 #6 9 1 999
SKUSA SuperNationals 2016 10 1 1168
SKUSA WinterNationals ’17 #1 9.5 1 1135
SKUSA WinterNationals ’17 #2 9.5 4 1101
SKUSA SpringNationals ’17 #2 9.5 2 1133

Inside the Stats
Average Finish: 3.0
Average Points: 1089.1
Total Points: 7624

**************************************

TaG #3 – Brandon Jarsocrak
Reading, Pennsylvania

(Photo: EKN)

There is no other driver in the paddock with more nicknames than Brandon Jarsocrak. ‘Money’ as he was once known for his numerous wins at the USPKS, slipped into the ‘Shillington Slingshot’, taking it from Pennsylvania short track racer Kenny Brightbill. ‘Three’ should be his new one, finishing that position in three of the four SKUSA Pro Tour races this season. Thankfully, after recording zero wins between Daytona 2015 and Daytona 2016, the KartSport North America / Praga driver has two wins on the USPKS program after two events. Now, Jarsocrak needs to get the monkey off his back, and win one on the SKUSA Pro Tour.

Point Breakdown

Race Rank Finish Points
United States Pro Kart Series ’16 #3 9 3 1047
SKUSA SummerNationals ’16 #1 9 3 1070
SKUSA SuperNationals ’16 10 11 1052
SKUSA WinterNationals ’17 #1 9.5 3 1112
SKUSA WinterNationals ’17 #2 9.5 3 1112
SKUSA SpringNationals ’17 #1 9.5 5 1099
SKUSA SpringNationals ’17 #2 9.5 3 1122

Inside the Stats
Average Finish: 4.43
Average Points: 1087.7
Total Points: 7614

**************************************

TaG ‘On the Move’ – #35
Alex Bertagnoli
Wauconda, Illinois

(Photo: EKN)

It has been an up-and-down start to rookie season for Alex Bertagnoli. The 2016 SKUSA Pro Tour and double USPKS champion is focused on the both programs in 2017. The EKN April Driver of the Month recorded his first victory at the USPKS opener, following an solid debut at the WinterNationals. Finishing fifth, Bertagnoli recorded zero laps of racing on Sunday at NOLA with two opening corner incidents. Another hiccup at the USPKS event in Pittsburgh that resulted in a DQ has netted him just seven races thus far in 2017. Bertagnoli has plenty of room to improve his EKN Driver Rankings score in the remaining months of the year to try and finish as the top rookie for 2017.

Point Breakdown

Race Rank Finish Points
SKUSA WinterNationals ’17 #1 9.5 5 1090
SKUSA WinterNationals ’17 #2 9.5 42 670
United States Pro Kart Series ’17 #1 9 1 988
United States Pro Kart Series ’17 #2 9 2 980
SKUSA SpringNationals ’17 #1 9.5 20 927
SKUSA SpringNationals ’17 #2 9.5 34 767
United States Pro Kart Series ’17 #3 9 2 976

Inside the Stats
Average Finish: 15.1
Average Points: 914
Total Points: 6398

EKN Driver Rankings Calculation Process
The EKN Driver Rankings are calculated using a driver’s best finishes in major North American races. Assembled using events from the previous 12 months from the current date, we use a driver’s best seven finishes in TaG and six in Stock Moto to determine their overall current point total. With each new release, results posted from more than one year ago are discarded. To deliver our ranking list, we tabulate the results of all the national programs and selected regional programs. We have included the results for the major one-off events such as the SKUSA SuperNationals, the US Rotax Max Challenge Grand Nationals, the Rock Island Grand Prix, and the Streets of Lancaster Grand Prix.

Each race is initially weighted based on the prestige and history of the event or series with a score of ten (10) being the highest attainable base ranking. For 2016, the SKUSA Pro Tour and US Rotax Max Challenge Grand Nationals receive a score of 10 in their initial weighting in the TaG category while the SuperNationals is the lone event in the Stock Moto division. A base ranking of nine (9) goes to the United States Pro Kart Series, Florida Winter Tour Rotax Max Challenge, Challenge of the Americas, Rock Island Grand Prix and California ProKart Challenge. Other national and regional program races were given a base ranking of either 8.5 or 8.

The EKN staff reserves the right to adjust the rankings of each event throughout the year. A minimum entry total for any events considered for the Driver Rankings program is five (5). If an event does not have at least five (5) drivers starting the race, those results will not be tabulated toward the Driver Rankings.

Added to these initial rankings are two variables that help confirm the true importance of an event to the ranking process – field size and field strength. A percentage of one weighting point is added for the size of the field, while the number of existing top 50 drivers entered offers another full point or fraction of a point. The sum of these numbers becomes the overall ranking for any race. Following a race, drivers receive points based on their finishing positions with 100 points earned for a win. Each subsequent position drops by one point with 99 points given to the second place driver and so on throughout the field. These points are then multiplied by the overall ranking to produce a driver’s final point total from each event. Using a driver’s best seven races in TaG, six for Stock Moto, we calculate each driver’s overall score and subsequent ranking.

EKN Driver Rankings Powered by Bell Racing USA – TaG – as of June 16, 2017

Pos. Apr. 27 Plus/Minus Driver Races Score
1. 2 1 Ryan Norberg 23 7680
2. 1 -1 Jake Craig 10 7624
3. 3 NC Brandon Jarsocrak 27 7614
4. 4 NC Zach Holden 15 7473
5. 5 NC Christian Brooks 14 7446
6. 7 1 Braden Eves 22 7386
7. 6 -1 Brandon Lemke 17 7362
8. 8 NC Austin Garrison 24 7166
9. 10 1 David Ilavia 17 7112
10. 9 -1 Nicky Hays 13 7081
11. 16 5 Max Hewitt 22 6974
12. 12 NC Jacob Donald 15 6946
13. 13 NC Kellen Ritter 19 6891
14. 15 1 Bradley Zilisch 12 6888
15. 24 9 Colby DuBato 15 6852
16. 19 3 Jacob Gulick 15 6808
17. 14 -3 AJ Myers 8 6778
18. 127 109 Dante Yu 7 6772
19. 18 -1 Brenden Baker 9 6767
20. 23 3 Stepanova Nekeel 9 6732
21. 20 -1 Kyle Dupell 17 6711
22. 17 -5 Armin Cavkusic 16 6707
23. 77 54 Luke Selliken 7 6703
24. 22 -2 Alexander Kardashian 14 6690
25. 66 41 Matthew Taskinen 8 6673
26. 11 -15 TJ Koyen 14 6652
27. 25 -2 Adam Smalley 12 6630
28. 21 -7 Nick Ramirez 9 6604
29. 27 -2 Dario Cangialosi 21 6601
30. 26 -4 Ryan Raffa 23 6522
31. 34 3 Billy Musgrave 9 6481
32. 30 -2 Enzo Prevost 11 6473
33. 42 9 Jake Venberg 14 6456
34. 32 -2 Derek Wang 10 6426
35. 126 91 Alex Bertagnoli 7 6398
36. 33 -3 Lane Vacala 29 6371
37. 82 45 Michael Avansino 8 6371
38. 37 -1 Calvin Ming 8 6358
39. 31 -8 Abby McLaughlin 26 6330
40. 39 -1 Josh Hotz 15 6322
41. 38 -3 Walker Hess 8 6307
42. 41 -1 Nic LeDuc 8 6286
43. 35 -8 Mick Gabriel 10 6247
44. 46 2 Logan Cusson 9 6223
45. 45 NC Alejandro Marquez 16 6184
46. 47 1 Worawong Komarakul 11 6171
47. 52 5 Aaron Bromberek 16 6148
48. 44 -4 Zach Pettinicchi 12 6141
49. 56 7 Dominic Giansiracusa 11 6054
50. 55 5 Kyle Apuzzo 10 6052
51. 54 3 Joseph Budzinski 14 6035
52. 59 7 Brett Mitchell 12 6029
53. 110 57 Ayrton Kazee 7 5994
54. 49 -5 Luke van Herwaarde 7 5992
55. 121 66 Samuel Lupien 6 5992
56. 51 -5 Jonathan Yobbagy 12 5990
57. 87 30 Remo Ruscitti 9 5986
58. 58 NC Rudy Agras 7 5955
59. 68 9 Jarett Belge 7 5858
60. 63 3 AJ Zale 10 5829
61. 57 -4 Adam Crepin 8 5828
62. 125 63 Ryan MacDermid 6 5824
63. 64 1 Nathan Ratton 7 5812
64. 89 25 Roberto Perez 8 5807
65. 160 95 Aidan Yoder 8 5739
66. 92 26 John Berry 7 5737
67. 60 -7 Anthony Sawyer 7 5712
68. 69 1 Porter Weisensel 8 5698
69. 65 -4 Andrew Wilson 7 5676
70. 74 4 Galo Barros III 7 5592
71. 40 -31 Jonathan Kotyk 6 5589
72. 72 NC Brendan Fabular 7 5583
73. 183 110 Mason Buck 6 5582
74. 43 -31 Cody Kelleher 6 5549
75. 78 3 Arthur Leist 6 5542
76. 79 3 Dominick Ferrara 7 5533
77. 80 3 Blake Hunt 6 5518
78. 28 -50 Mike McAndrews 6 5509
79. 83 4 Rocco Cannata 7 5431
80. 99 19 Garrett Johnston 6 5416
81. 105 24 Ethan Barrett 6 5306
82. 85 3 Nick Landi 6 5187
83. 106 23 Jake Drew 6 5169
84. 62 -22 Kyle Loh 6 5041
85. 118 33 Andrick Zeen 5 4982
86. 67 -19 Monroe Jordan 6 4889
87. 70 -17 Julia Boos 6 4864
88. 116 28 Jamie McAllister 6 4825
89. 94 5 Bryce Choquer 5 4814
90. 338 248 Calder McWhinney 6 4792
91. 75 -16 Charlie Jafari 6 4789
92. 73 -19 Robby Seward 5 4751
93. 96 3 Lance Fenderson 5 4681
94. 97 3 Gabriel Paturle 5 4587
95. 152 57 Cal Stewart 5 4576
96. 133 37 Carter Herrera 5 4484
97. 102 5 Mason Frank 5 4367
98. 177 79 Cedrik Lupien 4 4355
99. 53 -46 Christian Cole 5 4296
100. 61 -39 Thomas Beaudoin 5 4236
101. 50 -51 Olivia Horn 5 4203
102. 158 56 Jacob Abel 5 4179
103. 71 -32 Gary Roehl 5 4039
104. 145 41 Logan Mueller 5 4020
105. 119 14 Marco Maestranzi 4 3972
106. 149 43 Joey Paonessa 5 3929
107. 181 74 Stephen Dial 4 3750
108. 123 15 Kaz Sinnott 5 3743
109. 124 15 Noel Dowler 4 3734
110. 128 18 Parker McKean 4 3646
111. 81 -30 Andrew Bujdoso 4 3641
112. 129 17 Michael Bovim 4 3587
113. 84 -29 Justin Neu 4 3586
114. 130 16 Dalton Dow 4 3553
115. 131 16 Jett Noland 4 3548
116. 36 -80 Michael Geringer 4 3474
117. 135 18 Garrett Moran 4 3439
118. 136 18 Henry Brass 4 3432
119. 137 18 Jeremy Neilands 4 3429
120. 151 31 Nick Brueckner 4 3429
121. 109 -12 Stephen Mallozzi 4 3423
122. 138 16 Derek Martin 4 3405
123. 198 75 James Hayner 4 3396
124. 209 85 Kevin Janders 4 3336
125. 140 15 Dylan North 4 3320
126. 307 181 Ryan C. Lewis 4 3300
127. 88 -39 James K Russell 4 3286
128. 245 117 Sean Mann 4 3276
129. 229 100 Adam Isman 4 3267
130. 90 -40 Matt Stagl 4 3263
131. 86 -45 Leonardo Stoia 4 3260
132. 224 92 Jesse Gutierrez 4 3257
133. 93 -40 Marcellus Dukes 4 3200
134. 142 8 Jarrett Duncovich 4 3194
135. 76 -59 Miguel Mier 4 3174
136. 173 37 Alex Salsbury 4 3173
137. 147 10 Moises De Lavara 4 3166
138. 91 -47 Louie Pagano 3 3112
139. 122 -17 Giovanni Shadd 4 3108
140. 148 8 Alex Cognac 4 3100
141. 171 30 Joel Wishnewski 4 3099
142. 29 -113 Kyle Kirkwood 3 2863
143. 95 -48 Coltin McCaughan 3 2822
144. 101 -43 Carson Kapica 3 2730
145. 104 -41 Victor Franzoni 3 2653
146. 100 -46 Bradley Dezall 3 2632
147. 103 -44 Spencer Kunz 3 2623
148. 150 2 Phillippe Denes 3 2620
149. 189 40 Nick RosenGrant 3 2618
150. 154 4 Jordan Sherratt 3 2599
151. 215 64 David Kalb Jr. 3 2587
152. 199 47 Gary Lyles 3 2586
153. 155 2 Nick Short 3 2584
154. 213 59 Austin Wilkins 3 2570
155. 203 48 Matt Stretch 3 2563
156. 230 74 Jake French 3 2549
157. 108 -49 Jessica Dezall 3 2537
158. 111 -47 Samuel Gerlof 3 2525
159. - - Noah Grey 3 2516
160. - - TJ Madonna 3 2476
161. 159 -2 Justin Ovejero 3 2473
162. 161 -1 Mateo Diaz 3 2467
163. 112 -51 Adam Rylance 3 2450
164. 163 -1 Richard Lee 3 2440
165. 144 -21 James Armas 3 2408
166. 143 -23 Jason Angles 3 2402
167. 238 71 Brendan Burcroff 3 2389
168. 117 -51 Zia Harvey 3 2386
169. 172 3 Brad Brittin 3 2372
170. 390 220 Brandon Cusack 3 2316
171. 175 4 Baylor Griffin 3 2284
172. 265 93 Shane McCourt 3 2235
173. 273 100 Patrick O'Hare 3 2198
174. 278 104 Jeff Colegrove 3 2060
175. 178 3 Oliver Askew 2 2027
176. 179 3 Artie Carpenter 2 2019
177. 115 -62 Andre Nicastro 2 2012
178. 98 -80 Elliot Finlayson 2 1922
179. - - Colin Mullan 2 1911
180. 180 NC Austin McCusker 2 1904
181. 114 -67 Antonio de Lis 2 1858
182. 107 -75 Josh Sarchet 2 1858
183. 182 -1 Marc-Antoine Poirier 2 1845
184. - - Marjin Kremers 2 1843
185. 184 -1 Scott Kopp 2 1836
186. - - Kyle Wick 2 1817
187. 185 -2 Mathias Ramirez 2 1816
188. 284 96 Chance Skaufel 2 1810
189. 186 -3 Sam Cate 2 1792
190. 188 -2 Bryce Cornet 2 1782
191. 132 -59 Ryan Martin 2 1771
192. 190 -2 Blaine Rocha 2 1768
193. 192 -1 Jim Russell Jr. 2 1764
194. 193 -1 Ben Maxfield 2 1762
195. 195 NC Ashley Rogero 2 1760
196. 306 110 Brenden DeLorto 2 1756
197. 197 NC Kristin Rheaume 2 1750
198. 201 3 Edward Fortier 2 1738
199. 202 3 Luis Perez 2 1735
200. 204 4 Jordan Redlin 2 1725
201. 205 4 Nicolas Dapero 2 1719
202. - - Ben Varner 2 1718
203. 206 3 Eduardo Barrichello 2 1714
204. 134 -70 Scott Saunders 2 1712
205. 207 2 Kiron Chakraborty 2 1709
206. 208 2 Billy Lewis 2 1702
207. 210 3 Mark Boos 2 1694
208. 211 3 Peyton Long 2 1692
209. 212 3 Sullivan Sherill 2 1691
210. 48 -162 Nathan Adds 2 1688
211. 214 3 Maria Fernandez 2 1684
212. 325 113 Grant Palmer 2 1681
213. 216 3 Augusto Soto-Schirripa 2 1679
214. 217 3 Savannah Croutcher 2 1678
215. 220 5 Andres Karam 2 1665
216. 222 6 Ryan Rush 2 1662
217. - - Gustavo Michelsen 2 1660
218. 226 8 Nico de Brujin 2 1657
219. 227 8 Xander Clements 2 1654
220. 228 8 Paige Evans 2 1653
221. 146 -75 David Galownia 2 1652
222. 113 -109 Kindra Hurlbert 2 1649
223. 231 8 Axel Cabrera 2 1648
224. 235 11 Lucas Kohl 2 1636
225. 236 11 Jacob Astren 2 1629
226. 237 11 Shaun Hodgson 2 1629
227. 141 -86 Austin Debord 2 1609
228. 165 -63 Kennan Hertzner 2 1605
229. 242 13 Christian Ray 2 1604
230. 244 14 Billy Crane 2 1601
231. 246 15 Alex Nowysz 2 1598
232. 247 15 James Moeller 2 1596
233. 250 17 Rafael Diaz 2 1591
234. 251 17 Eric Huang 2 1584
235. 252 17 Paul Meise 2 1584
236. 253 17 Greg Osborne Jr. 2 1582
237. 255 18 Blake Weiss 2 1577
238. 399 161 Adam Pettit 2 1572
239. 257 18 Chase Dow 2 1570
240. 258 18 Alfonso Perri 2 1567
241. - - Andrew Byrne 2 1566
242. 259 17 Andy Miller 2 1566
243. 260 17 David Osborne 2 1566
244. 386 142 Danny Nyman 2 1563
245. 261 16 Daniel Roeper 2 1561
246. 262 16 Grant Vogel 2 1559
247. 120 -127 Kirby Spraggins 2 1558
248. 263 15 Matthew Paesch 2 1558
249. 264 15 Matias Lopez 2 1557
250. 168 -82 Hans Thomsen 2 1555
251. 254 3 Stan Crocker 2 1552
252. 268 16 Adam White 2 1544
253. 270 17 Mark Donato 2 1534
254. 272 18 Kingsley So 2 1505
255. 274 19 Sara Misir 2 1482
256. 276 20 Vincent Fontecchio 2 1476
257. - - Mateo Delgado 2 1419
258. 403 145 Jamie Gonzalez 2 1364
259. 279 20 Zachary Claman-Demelo 1 1157
260. 280 20 Joshua Car 1 1145
261. 281 20 Jorge Pescador 1 1098
262. 187 -75 Breanna Miscione 1 1006
263. 282 19 Phil Giebler 1 1005
264. 283 19 Henkie Waldschmit 1 993
265. 285 20 Esteban Fernandez 1 981
266. 239 -27 Chris Wehrheim 1 964
267. 221 -46 Michael Lin 1 962
268. 286 18 Ignacio Espinosa 1 958
269. 287 18 Trenton Estep 1 957
270. 288 18 Marco DiLeo 1 948
271. 196 -75 Colton Aldridge 1 939
272. 289 17 Thomas Drouet 1 938
273. 290 17 Aaron Snyder 1 929
274. 291 17 David Malukas 1 929
275. 292 17 Fabio Orsolon 1 927
276. 293 17 David Sera 1 923
277. 294 17 Josh Lane 1 920
278. 296 18 Dustin Stross 1 905
279. - - Matthew Morgan 1 904
280. 297 17 Bruno Romano 1 900
281. 167 -114 Roger Weekes 1 899
282. 298 16 Jason North 1 891
283. 299 16 Shelby Sander 1 889
284. 300 16 Jordi Marcon 1 888
285. 301 16 Keith Holbrook 1 881
286. 302 16 Dylan Palatin 1 879
287. 303 16 Marco Eakins 1 879
288. 304 16 Carlos Almeida 1 877
289. 156 -133 Michael Michoff 1 877
290. 305 15 Phillip Orcic 1 876
291. - - Jeffery Collins 1 872
292. 308 16 Nicolas Blanchard 1 868
293. 309 16 Mike Bartels 1 865
294. 310 16 Blake Horseman 1 863
295. 311 16 Brandon Beauchamp 1 859
296. 157 -139 Matt Johnson 1 859
297. 312 15 Santiago Garcia Fagalde 1 858
298. 313 15 Anthony Honeywell 1 854
299. 314 15 Patrick Dennehy 1 854
300. 315 15 Alexander Muller 1 853
301. 316 15 Nicolas Carbon Martinez 1 851
302. 317 15 Jaimie Sander 1 849
303. 319 16 Jesse Krill 1 846
304. 320 16 Morgan Healey 1 844
305. 321 16 Adam Gleason 1 842
306. 162 -144 Tom Dyer 1 837
307. 322 15 Mitchell Strahan 1 833
308. 323 15 Franco Gonzalez Manta 1 832
309. 243 -66 Chase Outcault 1 831
310. 324 14 Daniel Berry 1 831
311. 241 -70 Jess Peterson 1 830
312. 326 14 Menwa Arakelian 1 829
313. 139 -174 Nick Martin 1 827
314. 200 -114 Austin Elliott 1 822
315. 329 14 Paul Verboonen 1 822
316. 232 -84 Carlos Calderon 1 820
317. 331 14 Zach Rivera 1 820
318. 332 14 Chris Maxson 1 818
319. 335 16 Jesse Tourino 1 817
320. 336 16 Alexander Koreiba 1 816
321. 267 -54 Spencer Patterson 1 813
322. 339 17 Brandon White 1 812
323. 233 -90 Franco Carabretta 1 810
324. - - Jordan Flores 1 810
325. 342 17 Mark Berman 1 810
326. 343 17 Agustin Martinez 1 809
327. 344 17 Michel Manning 1 809
328. 347 19 Manuel Troncoso 1 807
329. 348 19 Alejandro Fernandez 1 805
330. 164 -166 Austin Bialaski 1 803
331. 350 19 Neil Alberico 1 803
332. 169 -163 Andriy Tsyupka 1 801
333. 351 18 Roman Alekseenkov 1 801
334. 353 19 Jordan Brown Nutley 1 799
335. 354 19 Ashutosh Rai 1 798
336. 355 19 Greg Gleisner 1 798
337. 357 20 Ayrton Mutagaana 1 797
338. 360 22 Giorgio Carrara 1 794
339. 361 22 Michael Politis 1 794
340. 166 -174 Simone Perego 1 793
341. - - Matthew Moniz 1 792
342. 362 20 Carlos Cantu 1 791
343. 363 20 Matt Keyes 1 790
344. 364 20 Chris Mann 1 787
345. 366 21 Varun Balasubramaniam 1 787
346. 367 21 Jared Burchette 1 786
347. 368 21 Jordan Turner 1 786
348. 369 21 Darren Keane 1 783
349. 371 22 Felipe Nicoletti 1 781
350. 372 22 Hunter Corbitt 1 779
351. 373 22 Ernie Francis Jr. 1 778
352. 374 22 Rylee Osborn 1 777
353. 375 22 Julio Barreiro 1 776
354. 269 -85 Mason Cohen 1 776
355. 170 -185 Gabe Bargas 1 769
356. - - Jared Patterson 1 769
357. 378 21 Juan Arenas 1 768
358. - - Gary Ochl 1 767
359. 379 20 Shay Mayes 1 764
360. 381 21 David Vasquez 1 759
361. - - Salvo Sparacio 1 759
362. 383 21 Ryan Miller 1 756
363. 176 -187 Alex Geicius 1 750
364. 384 20 Gustavo Rafols 1 749
365. 385 20 Tripp Gerrald 1 745
366. - - Jeff Clyde 1 741
367. 387 20 Ben Barnicoat 1 739
368. 388 20 Paulo Lopes 1 737
369. 392 23 Gregorio Josue Perez Perez 1 730
370. 393 23 Chris McGinley 1 723
371. 394 23 Sydney Dupont 1 720
372. 395 23 Daniel Wendel 1 715
373. 396 23 Teagan McCourt 1 714
374. 397 23 Ricardo Nunes 1 706
375. - - Antonio Sparacio 1 705
376. 398 22 Brandon Collins 1 700
377. 400 23 Alyse Venticinque 1 696
378. 223 -155 Matteo Vigano 1 688
379. - - Heather Justice 1 687
380. 174 -206 John Bonanno 1 687
381. 401 20 Vinicius Ponce 1 681
382. 402 20 Marciano Santos 1 678

