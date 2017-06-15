Sodi Close to Victory in Oviedo

The third of the four events of the CIK-FIA European KZ Championship was unanimously considered to be very tough, both for the drivers and their equipment. Despite the particular difficulty of the Spanish track, Sodikart once again confirmed the level of performance of its chassis thanks to the magnificent 2nd place from Bas Lammers in the direct wake of the winner.

Built near the Spanish town of Oviedo, the Fernando Alonso circuit has not been gentle with the equipment, the chassis being subjected to strain at the various chicanes. With overtaking often involving some risktaking by KZ drivers, the meeting was not easy for anyone. The Sodi Racing Team has done well, however, with a flattering result that confirms the performance of the Sodi equipment in all conditions.

Bas Lammers indeed succeeded in an exemplary journey using his great experience. Very consistent, he ramped up throughout the meeting in order to hit top form in the Final. He returned from 5th to 2nd place and then reduced the leader’s lead from seven tenths to less than three tenths of a second in the last five laps. The victory was not far from his spoiler.

Anthony Abbasse recovered quickly and well in the qualifying heats after a quiet Qualifying session. The weekend went badly in the Final during a spectacular accident that forced him to go to hospital. The immediately diagnosed dislocation of his shoulder now compels the French driver in to a forced rest.

Unusually racing in KZ for this event with a Wild Card, Alex Irlando displayed excellent pure speed. Success was not on its side after several incidents, mechanical and sporting, curtailed his results. He regained places in the Final and finished 9th with excellent speed.

Lammers is in 5th place and Abbasse is 6th in the provisional ranking of the European KZ Championship. The entire team will take advantage of a break in the calendar to prepare drivers and machines for the last European round of the season at the Swedish track of Kristianstad in late July.

