Kosmic Kart: Pole Position in the European Championship of OK Class

Milell gains the pole position in Spain on the occasion of the European Championship in OK class and still takes the top heats positions. Hajek misses the podium in KZ category and gets the best lap of the event. At the Fernando Alonso track we were the leaders in all three categories, OK, OKJ and KZ. Even though we could not obtain the success, which we could have, we are nevertheless running for OK title.

The second round of the CIK-FIA European Championship began very well in OK class, with a formidable pole position gained by Noah Milell and a top performance of our Swedish driver. The result of such performance meant Noah’s second position in the final starting grid. And it was just the final which reserved a disappointment, as Noah, after a good start on the slippery track, was stopped by a collision.

Our other drivers Mazou and Basz got good scores, finishing ninth and twelfth. Pourchaire, after his success gained on the occasion of the first European competition, had a tough weekend in Spain. Despite this, our driver is third in the standings and has very good chances to win the title in the next three appointments.

In KZ class, at the end of a very hard final, except in the central stages, Hajek finished fourth, failing to complete the recovery of the third-place. Patrik’s intense running towards the podium saw our driver signing the best lap time of the race and of the event twice, with a formidable 56.067. Patrik holds the second place in the overall standing one round to the end and Simo Puhakka, gaining good scores in Spain, too, is currently eighth.

Roman Stanek, in OKJ, performed a great comeback in the final from the 14th to the fifth position. Roman’s performance unfortunately was stopped due to an accident occurred in the fight for the podium. Now the Racing Department’s race calendar will see us engaged in the first weekend of July in Le Mans (France), for the third round of the European Championship in OK and OKJ and second for the KZ2 class.