CRG Claimed Its 47th European Championship in Spain

The European Championship race held in Spain has handed the third victory in a row to Paolo De Conto, a result that earned him the mathematical certainty of winning the 2017 continental campaign.

CRG added another important title to its already rich prize list in Spain at the European Championship’s third round. The Italian outfit and Paolo De Conto, on CRG-Tm, secured in fact the KZ European title in the Asturias Principality at the Fernando Alonso Circuit. This raised CRG tally in European Championships to 47 titles, and that of shifter categories up to 23.

Another prestigious title has been taken by CRG at the European Championship thanks to Paolo De Conto, who has been victorious on CRG-Tm with chassis Road Rebel, showcasing once again the exceptional competitiveness of the Italian outfit in the most powerful category of karting – the shifter class. In its 30 years of history, CRG has also claimed a total of 39 World Championships and World Cups.

The success history of CRG at European Championships dates back to 1979, when Giancarlo Vanaria took the Formula C title. At the time CRG was in its infancy under the now famous Kalì-Kart brand. Among the 23 European Championships won by CRG in the shifter category, some have been won by great karting champions as 1996 and 2001 titles won by Alessandro Piccini in Formula C, those of 2003 taken by Alessandro Manetti in Super ICC, up to more recent times that celebrated the victory of the KZ and KZ2 European Championships taken by Jonathan Tonon in KZ2 in 2008, Fabian Federer in KZ2 in 2011, Jorrit Pex in KZ1 in 2012, Max Verstappen in KZ in 2013, Rick Dreezen (Tinini Group) in KZ and Andrea Dalè in KZ2 both in 2014, and Fabian Federer in KZ2 in 2016.

CRG and Paolo De Conto raised the outfit tally to 47 European Championship titles in 2017 after three unquestionable wins scored in as many rounds of the CIK-FIA KZ European Championship held in Sarno (Italy), Genk (Belgium) and Oviedo close to Llanera (Spain). Only one round is left to go in Kristianstad (Sweden) but the lead built by De Conto is impossible to be challenged by any of his rivals, the Italian driver holds therefore the KZ European Championship firmly in his hands.

Up until now, CRG’s history featurs 39 World Championships and World Cups won, 47 European Championships and 65 International races. Paolo De Conto won his third European Championship and its second CIK-FIA title in a row on CRG-Tm, after winning the KZ World Championship last year in Kristianstad.

European KZ Championship after round 3: 1. De Conto Paolo (CRG-Tm) points 100; 2. Hajek Patrik 57; 3. Kremers Marijn 53; 4. Pex Stan (CRG-Tm) 53; 5. Lammers Bas 46; 6. Abbasse Anthony 40; 7. Iglesias Jeremy 34; 8. Puhakka Simo 31; 9. Dreezen Rick 29; 10. Corberi Luca 21; 11. Pex Jorrit (CRG-Tm) 21.

CRG HALL OF FAME CIK-FIA KZ, KZ1, KZ2 EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS

(and previous shifter categories)

2017: Paolo DE CONTO (I), KZ – CRG – TM / Bridgestone

Rd1 Sarno (I), 23.04.2017

Rd2 Genk (B), 14.05.2017

Rd3 Alonso (E), 11.06.2017

Rd4 Kristianstad (S), 30.07.2017 (da disputare)

2016: Fabian FEDERER (I), KZ2 – CRG / Modena / Vega

Rd1 Essay (F), 24.04.2016

Rd2 Adria (I), 05.06.2016

Rd3 Genk (B), 31.07.2016

2014: Andrea DALE’ (I), KZ2 – CRG / Maxter / Bridgestone

Rd1 Genk (B), 15.06.2014

Rd2 Wackersdorf (D), 13.07.2014

Rd3 Kristianstad (S), 27.07.2014

2014: Rick DREEZEN (B), KZ – Zanardi / Parilla / Bridgestone

Rd1 Genk (B), 15.06.2014

Rd2 Wackersdorf (D), 13.07.2014

Rd3 Kristianstad (S), 27.07.2014

2013: Max VERSTAPPEN (NL), KZ – CRG / TM / Bridgestone

Rd1 Wackersdorf (D), 19.05.2013

Rd2 Genk (B), 30.06.2013

2012: Pex JORRIT (NL), KZ1 – CRG / TM / Bridgestone

Wackersdorf (D), 10.06.2012

2011: Fabian FEDERER (I), KZ2 – CRG / TM / Dunlop

Wackersdorf, (D), 12.06.2011

2008: Jonathan THONON (B), KZ1 – CRG / Maxter / Dunlop

Rd1 Angerville (F), 04.05.2008

Rd2 Mariembourg (B), 29.06.2008

2003: Alessandro MANETTI (I), Super ICC – CRG / Pavesi / Dunlop

Rd1 Ugento (I), 25.05.2003

Rd2 Varennes (F), 27.07.2003

2001: Alessandro PICCINI (I), Formula C – CRG / TM / Bridgestone

Rd1 Corridonia (I), 22.04.2001

Rd2 Sosnova (CZ), 13.05.2001

Rd3 Carole-Paris (F), 01.07.2001

2000: Valerio SAPERE (I), ICC – CRG / Pavesi / Vega

Rd1 Mariembourg (B), 09.04.2000

Rd2 Val Vibrata (I), 14.05.2000

Rd3 Carole-Paris (F), 25.06.2000

1996: Stefan HAAK (D), ICC – CRG / TM / Dunlop

Rd1 Corridonia (I), 31.03.1996

Rd2 Bydgoszcz (PL), 19.05.1996

Rd3 Salbris (F), 01.09.1996

1996: Alessandro PICCINI (I), Formula C – CRG / Pavesi / Bridgestone

Rd1 Corridonia (I), 31.03.1996

Rd2 Bydgoszcz (PL), 19.05.1996

1993: Stefano MARCOLIN (I), ICC – Kalì-Kart / TM / Dunlop

Val Vibrata (I), 05.09.1993

1992: Stefano RODANO (I), ICC – Kalì-Kart / TM / Dunlop

Mariembourg (B), 06.09.1992

1989: Gianluca PAGLICCI (I), ICC – Kalì-Kart / Kalì / Bridgestone

Olomouc (CZ), 03.09.1989

1988: Vincenzo SAITTA (I), ICC – Kalì-Kart / Pavesi / Vega

Kecskemét (H), 04.09.1988

1987: Paolo PULLIERO (I), ICC – Kalì-Kart / Pavesi / Bridgestone

Magione (I), 30.08.1987

1986: Lamberto DI FERDINANDO (I), ICC – Kalì-Kart / Pavesi / Bridgestone

Pomposa (I), 31.08.1986

1985 Stefan FRIETSCH (D), Int.-B – Kalì Kart / Komet / Dunlop

Valence (F), 21.04.1985

1984: Richard FRANCHINI (I), ICC – Kalì-Kart / Pavesi / Dunlop

Axamo (S), 09.09.1984

1979: Jan SVANEBY (S), ICC – Kalì-Kart / Rotax / Bridgestone

Bydgosczc (POL), 02.09.1979

1979: Giancarlo VANARIA (I), FC – Kalì-Kart / Rotax / Bridgestone

Bydgosczc (POL), 02.09.1979