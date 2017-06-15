Briggs Generators and Many Prizes to be Handed Out at Thompson WKA Gold Cup

In keeping with the theme of the first race of the year in Jacksonville, Florida, WKA Officials will once again be organizing merchandise to go along with the awards to the weekends top overall finishers in the series second event of the season for the RLV Tuned Exhaust Products Gold Cup Series, the Northeast Knockout July 28-30 at Thompson Kart Raceway in Thompson, Ohio.

Through the efforts of Dave Klaus of Briggs & Stratton, the weekends overall champions will be receiving generators for their efforts, with prizes also going to the weekends 2nd and 3rd place overall finishers. In order to claim the prizes, there must be a minimum of 3 karts in the respective national classes.

Classes eligible for the merchandise include:

GT Machine Junior Pro Gas

GT Machine Sportsman Pro Gas

Target Distributing Senior LO206

Water Medic Junior LO206

CIK LO206 Senior

Boon and Sons Sportsman LO206

Rookie

Masters Senior

Coyote Senior Pro Gas

The LO206 and 2 Cycle Kid Kart Classes will be a part of the weekend program as well, running as a non national points class, with awards going to the participants in the class each day.

In addition to the weekend prizes, competitors can get a jump on extra track time and potential money with the Shootout Races Friday evening following practice. Classes will include Sportsman, Junior, and Senior LO206 with a 75% payback to the top 5, based on kart count.

Thompson Kart Raceway will also be hosting a practice session on Thursday July 27 from 1-8pm. For more information, contact Doug Marsh at (440) 289-5291.

Entries are now being taken for the inaugural visit by WKA to the Ohio facility. To view the weekend schedule, and register for classes, CLICK HERE.